THE BEATLES LOVE by Cirque du Soleil to Resume Performances at The Mirage Hotel & Casino This Thursday

This Thursday, The Beatles™ LOVE™ by Cirque du Soleil will resume its sold-out performances inside its world-class theater at The Mirage Hotel & Casino, 17 months after the show's curtains closed. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/love.

After more than a year since Cirque du Soleil announced its worldwide intermission, The Beatles LOVE cast and crew will finally return to center stage after extensive rehearsals to expertly prepare for the highly anticipated return. The Beatles LOVE is known around the world for its high-octane trampoline stunts, daring aerial artistry and technical dance routines set to the backdrop of The Beatles' most celebrated hit songs.

This year marks LOVE's 15th anniversary on the Las Vegas Strip. The award-winning stage production which has performed for more than 10 million audience members since 2006.

The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil performs Thursday - Monday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on select show days through Oct. 2, and Tuesday - Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 5. On sale now, tickets start at $79 and are available at cirquedusoleil.com/love.