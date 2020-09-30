Super Summer Theatre Presents Virtual Celebration of its 45th Anniversary With SST LIVE!

The performance takes place on October 18 at 5pm.

Super Summer Theatre will present SST LIVE!, a virtual celebration to kick off the theatre's 45th Anniversary featuring songs and memories from the its first 45 years and the upcoming season.

The performance stars Broadway, TV, and film actress and SST alumna Satomi Hofmann who will perform from her home in NY!

Super Summer will be highlighting show stopping songs and performances from the last 45 years which will include some familiar SST Faces and talent! See some of the previews of what the theatre has in store for 2021! Meet some of the people that have made SST amazing over the last 45 years!

The performance takes place on October 18 at 5pm.

On day of performance the theatre will send you the viewing link and instructions on how to watch.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://supersummertheatre.org/sstlive/.

Shows View More Las Vegas Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You