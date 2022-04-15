Stand-Up Comedian Ryan Niemiller Brings Laughter to AMERICA'S GOT TALENT LAS VEGAS Live at Luxor

Ryan Niemiller, stand-up comedian and season 14 semi-finalist of the hit television show America's Got Talent, will guest star in the variety-style spectacle America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE at Luxor Hotel and Casino, April 14 - 15 and 20 - 24. Joining an extraordinary ensemble of winners, finalists, golden buzzer and fan-favorite acts, Niemiller will make audiences burst into laughter throughout select April shows.

Niemiller was a semi-finalist on season two of America's Got Talent: The Champions with a viral act that featured jokes both hysterical and inspirational. In addition to his limited engagement at America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE, Niemiller also is on tour performing his laugh-out-loud stand up and is a co-host on the comedy podcast The Cafeteria.

America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE now performs Wednesday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. with performances on 4/15 and 4/16 at 7 p.m. only inside Luxor Theater. Tickets starting at $49, plus tax and applicable fees, are now on sale and can be purchased at MGMResorts.com, Luxor.com and AGTVegasLive.com or by visiting any MGM Resorts International box office. An exclusive "America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE VIP Meet & Greet" package, starting at $159, features a meet and greet with select cast members and more.