Sérgio & Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion Will Perform at UNLV Performing Arts Center's Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall in December

The UNLV Performing Arts Center (UNLV PAC) welcomes Sérgio & Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion to the Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. This concert is sponsored by Dr. Mitchell and Pearl Forman.



When Clarice Assad attended a contemporary musical festival in Chicago, she watched Third Coast Percussion, a GRAMMY® Award-winning quartet, perform. Electrified, she contacted them. Ultimately the idea of “Archetypes,” a work inspired by timeless character types that appear in stories, legends, and myths throughout the world, intrigued the group. In this program, “Archetypes,” Clarice, her father Sérgio, and Third Coast Percussion take the audience on a musical journey through these foundational aspects of the human experience and musical tradition.



Third Coast Percussion comprises Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin and David Skidmore. Since 2005, the ensemble has created exciting and unexpected performances that constantly redefine the classical music experience. The group’s musical curiosity and eclectic tastes has guided them through their 13 recorded feature albums and appear on eleven additional releases with unlikely yet stunning collaborations. In 2017 the ensemble won the GRAMMY® Award for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance for their recording of Steve Reich’s works for percussion.



Clarice Assad is a prolific GRAMMY®-nominated composer with over 70 stylistically diverse works to her credit. Her artistic voice rings through the world of classical, world music, pop, and jazz genres. Always experimenting and pushing herself as an artist, she aspires to inspire and encourage the imaginations of her audience. Ms. Assad has released seven solo albums and appeared on or had her works performed on another 30. Her passion for music extends beyond composition and performance, having founded VOXploration, an award-winning music education program known for its creativity and accessibility.



Incredible musicianship runs in the Assad family, as Sérgio Assad’s musical career is impressive in its own right. The Brazilian-born guitarist has been spreading music around the world with his brother Odair in their group, The Assad Brothers, for more than 50 years. Sérgio composes music for the brothers and many other artists. The Assads have made several recordings on Nonesuch and GHA including “Sérgio and Odair Assad Play Piazzolla” and “Jardim Abandonado,” which both received Latin GRAMMY® Awards. The Guitar Foundation of America awarded them its Lifetime Achievement award in 2015 in honor of their 50 years performing as a duo.



The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall. Single tickets range from $20-$60 with discounts available and are on sale now. Tickets may be purchased by telephone at 702-895-ARTS (2787), online at Click Here or at the UNLV PAC box office from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.



When purchasing a ticket, consider donating to UNLV PAC to provide local students the opportunity to work with all the outstanding artists.

