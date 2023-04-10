Special EFX All Stars Featuring Chieli Minucci, Maysa, Jeff Kashiwa, And Lao Tizer To Perform At Santa Fe Station

GRAMMY Award-nominated jazz fusion group Special EFX All Stars featuring Chieli Minucci, Maysa, Jeff Kashiwa, and Lao Tizer are returning to Las Vegas for a performance at Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $42.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10 a.m.



Guitarist, composer, producer, and arranger Chieli Minucci is longtime leader of the Grammy-nominated jazz-fusion group SPECIAL EFX featuring Chieli Minucci, a major force on the jazz and world music scene for 40 years. Chieli has just released 2 brand new projects - the solo, acoustic "Someone's Singing", as well as his 40th anniversary Special EFX CD, "Twenty Twenty 2" (both ChieliMusic). Chieli & Special EFX's previous release saw title track, "Deep as the Night", win Billboard Magazine's 2018 top honors, best-song-of-the-year.



Maysa is well known by fans of smooth jazz both for her solo work and for her work with the British band Incognito. A unique, instantly identifiable vocal sound encompassing both Jazz and R&B. Grammy-nominated Soul/Jazz Maysa, celebrates her 25th year as a solo recording artist this year. Born and raised in Baltimore, MD, Maysa Leak knew early on that she would be a musician. "I was six years old when my mom took me to see Purlie," she recalls. "When Melba Moore came on stage and sang her heart out, I knew at that moment I wanted to make people feel the way she made me feel."



Seattle native, Jeff Kashiwa became known as one of the most compelling young saxophonists in contemporary jazz during his first year with The Rippingtons back in 1989. Kashiwa performed hundreds of shows all over the world and appeared on many of the band's classic recordings. In 2004, Kashiwa founded The Sax Pack, a trio of saxophone headliners, featuring himself, Steve Cole and Kim Waters. The group released three CDs together and charmed audiences with their Rat Pack style reparte' in tours across the U.S. and abroad. In addition to touring with The Sax Pack and his own group, Kashiwa has expanded his career to include the realm of music education. He now teaches in the same school district where it all began teaching various music ensembles and online Music Technology courses at Shoreline Community College in Seattle, Washington.



Keyboardist Lao Tizer is one of today's rising stars of the world-fusion genre. Tizer's original music has spurred comparisons of a modern twist to the 1970s and early 1980s heyday of jazz fusion, when trailblazing ensembles like Return To Forever, Mahavishnu Orchestra and Weather Report set the aesthetic standard. Lao's music has a multi-genre, multi-national appeal and his group, The Lao Tizer Band, has toured the USA and the world while being nominated "Jazz Group of the Year"! Their new 2018 CD/DVD combo release, Songs From The Swinghouse has received acclaim across the industry while debuting near the top of the Billboard Jazz Album Chart.



Tickets for Special EFX All Stars featuring Chieli Minucci, Maysa, Jeff Kashiwa, and Lao Tizer are $42.50, $52.50, and $67.50 plus applicable fees for reserved seating. Doors open at 7 p.m. and guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older. All tickets go on sale Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center www.stationcasinoslive.com or through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com.