Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Special EFX All Stars Featuring Chieli Minucci, Maysa, Jeff Kashiwa, And Lao Tizer To Perform At Santa Fe Station

Guitarist, composer, producer, and arranger Chieli Minucci is longtime leader of the Grammy-nominated jazz-fusion group SPECIAL EFX

Apr. 10, 2023  
Special EFX All Stars Featuring Chieli Minucci, Maysa, Jeff Kashiwa, And Lao Tizer To Perform At Santa Fe Station

GRAMMY Award-nominated jazz fusion group Special EFX All Stars featuring Chieli Minucci, Maysa, Jeff Kashiwa, and Lao Tizer are returning to Las Vegas for a performance at Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $42.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10 a.m.

Guitarist, composer, producer, and arranger Chieli Minucci is longtime leader of the Grammy-nominated jazz-fusion group SPECIAL EFX featuring Chieli Minucci, a major force on the jazz and world music scene for 40 years. Chieli has just released 2 brand new projects - the solo, acoustic "Someone's Singing", as well as his 40th anniversary Special EFX CD, "Twenty Twenty 2" (both ChieliMusic). Chieli & Special EFX's previous release saw title track, "Deep as the Night", win Billboard Magazine's 2018 top honors, best-song-of-the-year.

Maysa is well known by fans of smooth jazz both for her solo work and for her work with the British band Incognito. A unique, instantly identifiable vocal sound encompassing both Jazz and R&B. Grammy-nominated Soul/Jazz Maysa, celebrates her 25th year as a solo recording artist this year. Born and raised in Baltimore, MD, Maysa Leak knew early on that she would be a musician. "I was six years old when my mom took me to see Purlie," she recalls. "When Melba Moore came on stage and sang her heart out, I knew at that moment I wanted to make people feel the way she made me feel."

Seattle native, Jeff Kashiwa became known as one of the most compelling young saxophonists in contemporary jazz during his first year with The Rippingtons back in 1989. Kashiwa performed hundreds of shows all over the world and appeared on many of the band's classic recordings. In 2004, Kashiwa founded The Sax Pack, a trio of saxophone headliners, featuring himself, Steve Cole and Kim Waters. The group released three CDs together and charmed audiences with their Rat Pack style reparte' in tours across the U.S. and abroad. In addition to touring with The Sax Pack and his own group, Kashiwa has expanded his career to include the realm of music education. He now teaches in the same school district where it all began teaching various music ensembles and online Music Technology courses at Shoreline Community College in Seattle, Washington.

Keyboardist Lao Tizer is one of today's rising stars of the world-fusion genre. Tizer's original music has spurred comparisons of a modern twist to the 1970s and early 1980s heyday of jazz fusion, when trailblazing ensembles like Return To Forever, Mahavishnu Orchestra and Weather Report set the aesthetic standard. Lao's music has a multi-genre, multi-national appeal and his group, The Lao Tizer Band, has toured the USA and the world while being nominated "Jazz Group of the Year"! Their new 2018 CD/DVD combo release, Songs From The Swinghouse has received acclaim across the industry while debuting near the top of the Billboard Jazz Album Chart.

Tickets for Special EFX All Stars featuring Chieli Minucci, Maysa, Jeff Kashiwa, and Lao Tizer are $42.50, $52.50, and $67.50 plus applicable fees for reserved seating. Doors open at 7 p.m. and guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older. All tickets go on sale Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center www.stationcasinoslive.com or through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com.




Katy Perry Announces Final Las Vegas Residency Performances Photo
Katy Perry Announces Final Las Vegas Residency Performances
International pop star Katy Perry announced the 10 final performance dates of her unforgettable residency, “Katy Perry: PLAY” at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Tickets for the final run of show dates Oct. 4 - Nov. 4, 2023  will go on sale to the public this Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.
Clark County to Host Second Annual Sandy Valley Earth Day Micro-Fest This Month Photo
Clark County to Host Second Annual Sandy Valley Earth Day Micro-Fest This Month
April 22 is Earth Day worldwide and will be joyfully celebrated in Clark County Nevada by honoring those who bravely defended Sandy Valley's local aquifer, with history, art, science and music at their second annual event of a planned decade of micro°fests, 2:00-4:00, rain or shine, free, all ages, Sandy Valley Senior Center, 690 Quartz Avenue.
First Friday Celebrates All Abilities In April Event; Malachi Williams Is Featured Artist Photo
First Friday Celebrates 'All Abilities' In April Event; Malachi Williams Is Featured Artist
First Friday Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, celebrates “All Abilities” at the April 7 event.
Feature: HITZVILLE THE SHOW Starring Jin Jin Reeves Brings Motown At The Duomo At Rio Las Photo
Feature: HITZVILLE THE SHOW Starring Jin Jin Reeves Brings Motown At The Duomo At Rio Las Vegas
Hitzville The Show Starring Jin Jin Reeves is now bringing Motown’s legendary, timeless hits to The Duomo inside Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino for its residency five nights a week.

More Hot Stories For You


Clark County to Host Second Annual Sandy Valley Earth Day Micro-Fest This MonthClark County to Host Second Annual Sandy Valley Earth Day Micro-Fest This Month
April 9, 2023

April 22 is Earth Day worldwide and will be joyfully celebrated in Clark County Nevada by honoring those who bravely defended Sandy Valley's local aquifer, with history, art, science and music at their second annual event of a planned decade of micro°fests, 2:00-4:00, rain or shine, free, all ages, Sandy Valley Senior Center, 690 Quartz Avenue.
First Friday Celebrates 'All Abilities' In April Event; Malachi Williams Is Featured ArtistFirst Friday Celebrates 'All Abilities' In April Event; Malachi Williams Is Featured Artist
April 5, 2023

First Friday Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, celebrates “All Abilities” at the April 7 event.
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes To The Pearl Theater At Palms Casino Resort For Easter WeekendJESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes To The Pearl Theater At Palms Casino Resort For Easter Weekend
April 5, 2023

The highly anticipated Las Vegas production of Tony Award and Emmy Award nominated Broadway In The HOOD's explosive presentation of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock opera 'Jesus Christ Superstar' to play in The Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort, free and open to the public Easter weekend, April 7-8, 2023.
Nominations For The Inaugural NFTY Awards to Close This MonthNominations For The Inaugural NFTY Awards to Close This Month
April 5, 2023

Nominations for The NFTYS, the first ever live global broadcast show of its kind recognizing the cultural innovators who are redefining fashion, art, music, entertainment, and technology across the metaverse, will close at midnight PST on April 15, 2023.
Heather McMahan Announces Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas With One-Night-Only Show, August 19Heather McMahan Announces Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas With One-Night-Only Show, August 19
April 4, 2023

Comedian, actress, and host, Heather McMahan, has announced her debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, August 19, 2023. McMahan will bring her wit and southern flair with Heather McMahan: The Comeback Tour to the intimate venue for one night only. Tickets for the show go on sale to the public on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.
share