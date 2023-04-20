Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Songbook Series to Launch at The Space With a Tribute to Henry Krieger

Hosting the evening will be Bill Russell, a Tony-nominated lyricist, book writer, and co-author of four musicals with Henry Krieger.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Marshun Entertainment is launching the Beyond the Songbook Series, on Monday, April 24, at The Space, Las Vegas, with a tribute to Henry Krieger, the composer of three Broadway musicals, Dreamgirls, The Tap Dance Kid, and Side Show. He has received two Tony Award nominations, three Academy Award nominations, two Grammy Award nominations, and a Grammy Award.

Hosting the evening will be Bill Russell, a Tony-nominated lyricist, book writer, and co-author of four musicals with Henry Krieger. Chris Lash will serve as Musical Director. Headlining a superlative cast of singers are Eresa Tauolo (Former NFL Super Bowl player and contestant on The Voice), Angie Fisher (Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter), Phillip Officer (Original Broadway cast "Side Show" and New York Nightlife Award winner), Colin Cahill (headliner in Atomic Saloon headliner), and Fletch Walcott (Lead Singer for Las Vegas Raiders House Band). Rounding out the cast is Caitlin Ary, Paul Bradley, Jenelle Catherina, Toscha Comeaux, Ayler Evan, Victoria Jones, Amanda Kaiser, Malia Rae, Emily Stephenson, Ray Winters, and Annette Verdolino.

"I've known Henry Krieger for over 20 years and everyone at The Space is thrilled to present his music. Having Bill Russell join us is the icing on the cake! We hope to raise a ton of money for The Entertainment Community Fund and our goal would be to do this two or three times a year with a different composer," says Producer Mark Shunock.

"I spent my college years overdosing on the Dreamgirls cast album. To find me in an audition hall a decade later auditioning for Henry Krieger was mind-blowing. His kindness and inspiration have deeply influenced my musical life Oh, by the way, I booked the show," adds Phillip Officier.

Beyond The Songbook: The Music of Henry Krieger is produced by Mark Shunock and Cheryl Daro and curated by Phillip Officer. The show will be performed at The Space, 3460 Cavaretta Court, on Monday, April 24. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. All ticket proceeds will benefit The Entertainment Community Fund and tickets are on sale at TheSpaceLV.com.




