SoHo Playhouse Announces Fundraiser At Las Vegas Art Houz

On 30 July 2021, Art Houz-the downtown Las Vegas theater and entertainment experience which opened this April-will serve as the venue for a fundraiser for Soho Playhouse LV (Artistic Director, Darren Lee Cole). This fundraising event follows SoHo Playhouse's January 2021 announcement of a downtown Las Vegas expansion project.

The 30 July 2021 fundraising event will take place at Art Houz, located at 814 S. 3rd Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101. Prospective guests are kindly asked to RSVP. SoHo Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization.

SoHo Playhouse LV has a tight timeline of projected expansion, as the company hopes to bring its signature brand of Off-Broadway theater to the artistic communities of Las Vegas as soon as 2022.

This fundraiser will be instrumental in helping the SoHo Playhouse team meet project goals, some of which include: opening a pop-up theater to house eight productions by Spring 2022; building an outdoor amphitheater and theater-themed playground at Huntridge Circle Park by Fall 2022; and beginning performances at the landmark Huntridge Theater by Fall 2023.

Off-Broadway is the essential theatrical middle ground between experimental theater and grassroots theater. It's the theatrical space that allows for raw innovative productions to explode into the mainstream. SoHo Playhouse LV is here to platform local artists and help organically cultivate this Off-Broadway style theater in downtown Las Vegas.