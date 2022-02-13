Sierra Stages to Present TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS

The Sierra Stages 2022 Season opens with the provocative, funny and ultimately uplifting play Tiny Beautiful Things. It is set to play for four weekends from March 4 - 26 at the historic Nevada Theatre in Nevada City. Tiny Beautiful Things is directed by Sands Hall and features Nevada County actors John Gardiner, Lois Masten, Tracie Nickle and Trevor Wade. Scenic design is by Pamela Hodges, lighting design is by Les Solomon, and costume design is by Paulette Sand-Gilbert.

Tiny Beautiful Things is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Cheryl Strayed (author of "Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail"). In 2010, Strayed took over an advice column "Dear Sugar," and in 2012, turned the column into a book. In 2016, actor/writer Nia Vardalos("My Big Fat Greek Wedding"), along with colleagues Marshall Heyman and Thomas Kail, adapted the book into a play, essentially taking material from "Dear Sugar" and theatricalizing it. The play takes place over one evening in Strayed's house, as "Sugar" responds to questions from three letter writers who portray more than twenty different characters. The questions to "Sugar" range from silly to sad to wrenching.

"When Cheryl Strayed took over the 'Dear Sugar' advice column, she chose to respond to the array of letters and questions that came to her not by 'advising,' but by sharing her own loss and grief and hard-earned life lessons," says director Sands Hall. "The result is not so much a play as it is a theatre experience, full of heart and warmth and loss and difficulty and humor and pathos and love. While you may want to make sure there's a tissue in your pocket, the emotions roused by this play are generated by the truth of our shared humanity."

Performances of Tiny Beautiful Things are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM. In addition, there is an evening performance on Thursday March 24 at 7:30. All seating is reserved for all performances. For the first performance on March 4, tickets are $20 for all seats. Thereafter, ticket prices are $32 (rows A-H) and $27 (rows J-O). Tickets may be purchased with no additional charge online at www.SierraStages.org and over the phone by calling Sierra Stages at 530.346.3210. Tickets may also be purchased at the door, subject to availability. $15 Student Rush tickets (under 25 with a valid student ID) are also sold at the door, subject to availability.

Please note our COVID-19 policies for Tiny Beautiful Things - Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks will be required for all ticket holders. Also, please note the subject matter of "Tiny Beautiful Things" is intended for mature audiences.

Tiny Beautiful Things will be followed this summer by Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, a musical thriller with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler, at the historic Nevada Theatre from July 14 - August 6. Winner of eight Tony® Awards including Best Musical, "Sweeney Todd" is an indisputable masterpiece. Set in 19th- century London and laced with brilliant wit, diabolical humor and extraordinary music, this heart pounding musical thriller tells the tale of an unjustly exiled barber and his quest to avenge the wrongs done to him and his family by a lecherous judge. Aided by the resourceful pie shop proprietress Mrs. Lovett, Sweeney exacts his sweet, razor-sharp revenge. Tickets for "Sweeney Todd" will go on sale in May. For more information, visit www.SierraStages.org.