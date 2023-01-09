Sebastian Maniscalco Extends Residency at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

Following his immensely successful performances in 2022, his in-venue taping of his latest Netflix comedy special, and sold-out return shows this past weekend, world-renowned comedian and Wynn Las Vegas headliner Sebastian Maniscalco has added four new dates to his "Sebastian Maniscalco, Live from Las Vegas" run at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Maniscalco will perform on Aug. 4-5, 2023 and Oct. 6-7, 2023 with shows at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. nightly. Encore Theater is the only destination in Las Vegas for fans to experience the comedian in 2023, making "Sebastian Maniscalco, Live from Las Vegas" a must-see show. Tickets for these performances go on sale to the public on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

Ticket Information

New Performance Dates: Aug. 4-5, 2023 and Oct. 6-7, 2023; shows at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. nightly

Public On-Sale: Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST

Price: Tickets starting at $59.50 plus applicable fees

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

Maniscalco shows no signs of slowing down following a slew of sold-out performances at Wynn Las Vegas and the recent release of his sixth Netflix special, which was filmed at Encore Theater. In addition to his newly-announced show dates, limited tickets remain for Maniscalco's appearances at Encore Theater on March 3-4, 2023 and May 27-28, 2023.

For tickets or more information on these performances at Wynn Las Vegas, visit WynnLasVegas.com.