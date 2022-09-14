SUMMERLIN FESTIVAL OF ARTS Returns To Downtown Summerlin October 8 – 9

The Summerlin Festival of Arts, now in its 26th year and presented by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 8-9. The hallmark, outdoor festival features approximately 100 fine artists from Southern Nevada and surrounding states, each carefully selected by a jury of local art experts.

"Our 2022 roster includes many popular and returning artists, such as celebrated local painter Niki Sands, jeweler Darren Kensington and photographer Charles Siefert," said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president, marketing and consumer experience, Summerlin. "We had an overwhelming number of applicants this year including several new additions from across the country. Featured art mediums include oil, watercolor, pottery, sculpture, photography, glass and jewelry - all in a mix of contemporary and classic designs."

New this year! Visit the Dining Arroyo at Downtown Summerlin all weekend to celebrate the art and culture of the Southern Paiute, Nuwu Art and friends. Browse handcrafted Southern Paiute fine art and folk crafts available for purchase and experience the authentic Native American dances presented by Las Vegas Native Youth Dancers, Calpulli Tlatelolco Azteca/Chichimeca Dance Circle, and Nuwu Wonumeegah.

For the science-minded, the UNLV Engineering School and Nevada Association of Land Surveyors will offer interactive hands-on science activities. Bishop Gorman High School, The Meadows School and Alexander Dawson will also host various kid-friendly activations throughout the weekend.

Create salt dough nature prints at the Children's Pavilion, hosted by Discovery Children's Museum, along with a children's pinwheel activity, courtesy of Las Vegas Review-Journal, available for all to enjoy. Community mascots, balloon artists and face painters round out of the Festival's offerings for kids.

The Art of The Classic Car presented by The Mustang and Classic Ford Club of Las Vegas will have a variety of cars on display along Festival Plaza Drive on Saturday, October 8. The Las Vegas Famers Market at Downtown Summerlin will host extended hours on Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9 for all Festival of Arts attendees to enjoy. Located under the Pavilion from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information, visit summerlin.com.