Resorts World Las Vegas Partners With AEG for New Entertainment Venue Called 'The Theatre'

www.bestuscasinos.org has reported that Resorts World Las Vegas, in partnership with AEG, will be welcoming a new, state-of-the-art entertainment venue called "The Theatre".

In an inteview with Billboard, Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, and John Meglen, president and co-CEO of Concerts West shared that The Theatre will "redefine the Las Vegas residency, reimagine the theatrical experience on the Strip and recast how artists create their shows."

The theatre will seat 5,000 and will feature advanced technology, VIP amenities and more. The stage will be among one of the largest on the Vegas Strip, with dimensions of 64-feet deep by 196-feet wide, making up 13,550 square feet.

The Theatre will also feature an audio system containing 265 speakers, and 5,000 square feet of LED screens.

