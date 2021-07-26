Martin Nievera Returns to M Resort Spa Casino October 2021

Multi-platinum recording artist and international superstar Martin Nievera announces the return to M Resort Spa Casino, alongside Best Actor nominee Travis Cloer, for a live performance fans won't want to miss. Tickets, starting at $25, go on sale this Wednesday, July 28 at noon and can be purchased by visiting theMResort.com or ticketmaster.com.

Known as the "Concert King" of the Philippines, Martin Nievera has appeared as a celebrity judge on the X Factor Philippines and has numerous top-selling recordings to his name including 18 platinum, five double-platinum, three triple-platinum, and one quadruple-platinum album. Nievera will perform his famous love songs and ballads including the award-winning "You Are My Song."

Doors open at 7 p.m. on October 9, 2021 and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25, plus applicable L.E.T. and facilities fees.

For more information on M Resort Spa Casino's events and promotions and to purchase tickets, please visit theMResort.com or visit ticketmaster.com.