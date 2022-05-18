ROUGE: THE SEXIEST SHOW IN VEGAS Celebrates World Premiere At The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod

ROUGE: The Sexiest Show in Vegas, an exciting, topless spectacular and immersive sensual experience celebrated its World Premiere with a gala event at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The stage at The STRAT Theater heated up for a unique, ravishing, and elegant theatrical experience leaving everyonåe in the audience feeling just a little bit naughtier than they did when they entered the theater.



The evening began with a VIP gala reception where the mood was set inside The STRAT Theater with cast members mingling and flirting as guests were treated to a sensual menu of food and even a signature cocktail, "The Nurse Naughty-tini," inspired by one of the characters in the show, "Nurse Naughty."



ROUGE is not just a show - it's a journey of seduction and adult adventure designed to unleash one's fantasies mixed with some extreme humor. We all have a fantasy - and this full-scale, erotic production will bring them to life - on stage in ONE spectacular show. The provocative cast of 18 stunningly gorgeous topless women and men will stimulate your senses, as well as please and tease your inner voyeur.



Created by Hanoch Rosènn, the man behind the hit shows Extravaganza and WOW - The Vegas Spectacular, ROUGE combines "sexpertise" with acrobats, aerialists, dancers, contortionists, comedians, hand balancers and more, while transporting audiences into a fully immersive sensual experience. This time Rosènn is pushing the envelope to create an adult playground for both the performers and audiences alike.



"I can feel the excitement and heartbeats of the cast backstage!" said Hanoch Rosènn, the Creator/Director of ROUGE, just prior to the show. "Though the cast is comprised of the top, internationally award-winning men and women who are renowned for their artistry for acrobatics, dance, comedy and aerial skills, they know they are in the city of shows, Las Vegas, and tonight is truly something special for all us."



Rosènn has also enlisted some top talent to join his Creative Team, including choreographer Nathan J. Clarke, (Creative Director and Choreographer for The Voice UK for four consecutive years and has worked with such artists as Annie Lennox, Rihanna, Queen and Robbie Williams). In addition, Lighting Designer Charles Morrison (Finding Magic Mike/HBO Max) is on board to design an erotic world inside The STRAT Theater; as well as, Costume Designer Ella Kolesnik (Swan Lake Rock Opera); Video Designer Shai Bonder (The Voice, and lead video designer for Eurovision 2019); Musical Director, Gur Murad (WOW, Extravaganza and various musicals and circus shows); award-winning Set Designer Michael Kramenko (ONE, presented by Rita, the biggest Israeli musical); Resident & Artistic Director, Sheer Davidai (WOW and Extravaganza); Music Planner, Kobi Ben Atar; and, Artistic Advisor, Yaniv Hadad.



Whether it's ancient Rome, the Palace of Versailles or, modern-day Las Vegas, ROUGE will be sure to immerse the audience into a world of decadence, celebration and sensuality.



"ROUGE: THE SEXIEST SHOW IN VEGAS" Performance Schedule / "Topless Nightly":

ROUGE performs topless nightly Tuesday through Sunday at 10pm (dark Monday) with an additional show on Tuesdays at 8pm, inside The STRAT Theater at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod in Las Vegas. Tickets are $49 - $99 (VIP experience) + taxes and fees. Must be 18+. (A special 25% discount off all ticket price levels will apply to preview performances April 16 through 30.) Tickets on sale now and can be purchased at TheSTRAT.com or by calling 702-380-7777. For more information visit Rouge-Vegas.com.