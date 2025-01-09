Primm Valley Resorts Announces January Headline Entertainment At Star Of The Desert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Primm Valley Resorts continues to entertain locals and visitors alike with just a short drive from Vegas or a stop on the way in. The Star of the Desert Arena at Buffalo Bill's Resort and Casino continually features a variety of headline entertainment at affordable prices.

All shows are on-sale now and available for purchase at PrimmValleyResorts.com/entertainment.

The January lineup includes:

Saturday, January 11:

El Jerry Gerardo Colonel

Doors at 5 p.m.; Show at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $29.99 (plus applicable service charges)

El Jerry Gerardo Colonel is one of the most distinguished voices in Regional Mexican genre. Hits include “Tutorial Para Olvidar,” “Que Onda Perdida,” “Te Fellcito” and “Que Onda Perdida.” His concerts are full of energy from his emotional ballads to his heart-pounding anthems.

Saturday, January 18:

Ohio Players and The Family Stone

Doors at 5 p.m.; Show at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $19.99 (plus applicable service charges)

Ohio Players and The Family Stone bring a night of funk and jams as the two acclaimed bands take the stage. Ohio Players are pioneers of street funk and underground R&B, earning 14 gold and platinum awards throughout their career. Platinum albums include “Skin Tight, “Fire” and “Honey,” with No. 1 singles including “Fire,” “Love Rollercoaster, “Funky Worm” and “Who'd She Coo,” among others. The Family Stone, with some original members from Sly and the Family Stone, broke down barriers with their psychedelic funk and powerful lyrics. The band is led by founding member Jerry Martini aka Papa J and includes Sly Stone's and Cynthia Robinson's daughter Phunne Stone on vocals in addition to a remarkable crew of talented musicians, each with their own rich musical history. Hit songs include “Everyday People,” “Dance to the Music,” “Family Time” and “Hot Fun in the Summertime,” among several others.

Saturday, January 25:

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience

Doors at 5 p.m.; Show at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $39.99 (plus applicable service charges)

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience features renowned “Long Island Medium” Theresa Caputo who is known for her unique ability to communicate with those who have passed on. The live show brings Theresa face-to-face with her fans as Spirit guides her through the audience, and a full-stage video display ensures that everyone in the theater has an up-close experience regardless of seat location.Through personal life stories, candid humor, and intimate details about her gift to communicate with those who have passed, the beloved television personality and best-selling author delivers healing messages to her audience, reassuring them with the revelation that their deceased loved ones are still with them—just in a different way.

Comments