Photos: THE ORIGINAL IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH EXHIBIT Opens in Las Vegas

THE ORIGINAL IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH EXHIBIT, the highly-anticipated art installation celebrated its Opening Night Premiere with a "starry night" gala event at the all-new venue, Lighthouse Las Vegas, at The Shops at Crystals (adjacent to ARIA) in Las Vegas on Thursday, October 7. In addition, producers announced that the exhibit will remain at Lighthouse Las Vegas through March 2022.





The evening began with a red carpet event with a sunflower wall to provide a stunning backdrop for various celebrities and Las Vegas show casts including Rick Harrison and Austin "Chumlee" Russell (Pawn Stars); the Chippendales, Jabbawockeez, magician Xavier Mortimer (The STRAT headliner); Murray SawChuck (Tropicana Headliner / Pawn StarsExpert); David Hernandez (American Idol / Naked Boys Singing); Christopher Salvatore (Eating Out / Naked Boys Singing); Jennifer Romas (SEXXY: The Show); actor Adrian Zmed (Grease 2/TJ Hooker); Melody Sweets; Nebraska Thunderfuck (drag queen featured on RuPaul's Drag Race); magician Douglas "Lefty" Leferovich; Nicholas Charles and James Edwards (stars of Potted Potter - The Harry Potter Parody at Bally's) and more.



The Original Immersive van Gogh Exhibit producer Sveltlana Dvoretsky was also on hand for a special ribbon cutting ceremony with fellow producer Slava Zheleznyakov and Nicholas Strause, General Manager, The Shops at Crystals at Simon Property Group - accompanied by models body painted as Vincent van Gogh's "Starry Night" and "Sunflowers."



"It's extremely gratifying to be here in this beautiful place surrounded by so much beauty," said Svetlana Dvoretsky. "I think this installation is the most elaborate, the most exclusive location we have opened so far - we are so very proud to be here in Las Vegas sharing Vincent van Gogh with this wonderful city."



Lighthouse Immersive and Foster entertainment, the catalysts of the mesmerizing digital art space, have debuted its worldwide sensation, ​The Original Immersive van Gogh Exhibit, in the heart of Las Vegas for the first time. The visually striking exhibition encourages guests to experience the awe-inspiring works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh through 500,000 cubic feet of immersive projections, 60,600 frames of video and 90,000,000 pixels.



The Original Immersive van Gogh Exhibit team includes Creator Massimiliano Siccardi; Composer Luca Longobardi and Art Director Vittorio Guidotti, all of whom have created immersive art exhibits in Europe. In addition, David Korins, the award-winning designer of numerous Broadway hits including Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen has joined forces with the Italian creative team and will sculpt the Immersive van Gogh public spaces. Korins is also bringing creative technology to make a series of illuminating, interactive and one-of-a-kind elements that offer ways to learn more about Vincent van Gogh, his life, his body of work and to take a deeper more meaningful look at how his work resonates with modern-day audiences.



This winning team has made The Original Immersive van Gogh Exhibit in Las Vegas one of the most impressive stagings to date, having already opened to tremendous acclaim in Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York. Additional openings are scheduled for 16 cities across North America. Since its North American premiere in July 2020, more than 3 million tickets have been sold to The Original Immersive van Gogh Exhibit, making it the most popular attraction currently in North America.



Tickets for the exhibition, located at the all-new Lighthouse Las Vegas on Level 3 at The Shops at Crystals (adjacent to ARIA Resort & Casino) are on-sale now at VanGoghVegas.com. Tickets range in price from $59.99 to $99.99 (+ taxes and fees). For tickets or more information about ​Immersive Van Gogh​, visit ​www.VanGoghVegas. Follow the exhibition on social media on ​Facebook​ and I​nstagram​.