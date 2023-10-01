Photos: Stars Arrive at Opening Night of SPHERE in Las Vegas

Sphere is a next-generation entertainment medium that will bring wonder to the world and redefine the future of live entertainment.
Stars turned out on Friday, September 29 for a pre-show event ahead of U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere. It was an unforgettable night in Las Vegas at the opening of Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium, unveiling the future of live entertainment to the world!
Check out the photos below!
Celebs from the world of entertainment, sports, and comedy were in attendance at the pre-show event including Aaron Paul, Andre Agassi, Bryan Cranston, Connie Britton, Dakota Fanning, Darren Aronofsky, Diplo, Elizabeth Banks, Henrik Lundqvist, John Starks, Jon Hamm, Josh Duhamel, Luke Wilson, Maria Sharapova, Mario Lopez, Oscar De La Hoya, Skylar Astin, Steffi Graf, and more!
Sphere is a next-generation entertainment medium that will bring wonder to the world and redefine the future of live entertainment. A venue where the foremost artists, creators, and technologists will create extraordinary experiences that take storytelling to a new level and transport audiences to places both real and imagined. The venue will host original Sphere Experiences from leading Hollywood directors; concerts and residencies from the world’s biggest artists; and premier marquee events. The first Sphere venue is currently under construction in Las Vegas and expected to open in September 2023. It will be a new Las Vegas landmark, powered by cutting-edge technologies that ignite the senses and enable audiences to share experiences at a never-before-seen scale. More information is available at thespherevegas.com.
Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue is currently under construction in Las Vegas. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming.
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul
Chis Kattan
Diplo
Maria Sharapova
Mayor Carolyn Goodman
Oscar de la Hoya
