Photos: See a First Look at Kelly Clarkson's Las Vegas Residency

GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson debuted her exclusive Las Vegas engagement chemistry…an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson this past weekend at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Kelly and her longtime band immersed the sold-out crowds on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 with music that spanned her two-decade-long career with hits like “Breakaway,” “Heartbeat Song,” “Miss Independent,” “Stronger,” “Since You Been Gone” and many others. Clarkson also performed covers of songs from other artists, as well as numbers from her newest album chemistry.

Limited tickets are still available for the remaining shows on August 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12, 18 and 19 here. Shows begin at 8 p.m.

About Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson is one of the most popular artists of this era with total worldwide sales of more than 25 million albums and 40 million singles. The Texas-born singer-songwriter first came to fame in 2002 as the winner of the inaugural season of “American Idol.”

Clarkson’s debut single, “A Moment Like This,” followed and quickly went to #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, ultimately ranking as the year’s best-selling single in the U.S. Further, Clarkson is one of pop’s top singles artists, with 17 singles boasting multi-platinum, platinum and gold certifications around the world, including such global favorites as “Miss Independent” and “Because of You.”

Clarkson recently released chemistry, her tenth studio album and third full-length release with Atlantic Records, following 2017’s GRAMMY-nominated Meaning of Life and 2021’s When Christmas Comes Around (also nominated for a GRAMMY). chemistry is getting spectacular reviews to date and Kelly is looking forward to her move to NYC later this year to kick off season 5 of her multi-Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Clarkson has released nine studio albums previously (“Thankful,” “Breakaway,” “My December,” “All I Ever Wanted,” “Stronger,” “Wrapped in Red,” “Piece By Piece,” “Meaning of Life,” “When Christmas Comes Around…”), one EP, “Kellyoke,” one greatest hits album and two children’s books (New York Times Top 10 bestseller River Rose and the Magical Lullaby and River Rose and the Magical Christmas).

Clarkson was recently honored with the 2,733rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is the recipient of an array of awards, including three consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards for “Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host” for “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” three GRAMMY Awards, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, one MTV Movie & TV Award, two Academy of Country Music Awards, two American Country Awards and one Country Music Assn. Award. She is also the first artist to top each of Billboard’s pop, adult contemporary, country and dance charts.

Check out photos from the residency here: