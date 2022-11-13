Photos: Post Malone Rocks Zouk Nightclub with Electric Performance
On Saturday, November 13, Post Malone took the stage for an electric night at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.
Check out the photos below!
The Diamond Certified, GRAMMY Award nominated artist performed "Wow," "I Like You," "Better Now," "Circles," "Sunflower," "Rockstar," and "Congratulations" for his hyped fans, ending the show with "White Iverson." His engaging performance was the perfect fit for the immersive nightclub. During his set, he was highly engaged with the crowd, taking a picture with a fan's disposable camera, and even stayed on the stage after his performance to interact with the fans.
Near the end of his performance, he stated that "Zouk's gotta be one of the coolest places I've been to."
Zouk Nightclub is a new innovative space, pushing the boundaries of dance music and is poised to become the most technologically advanced nightclub in Las Vegas. Partygoers can journey through multiple experiences with Capital Bar and Empire, which will be able to operate as an addition to the main club or separate venues on specific nights and seasons.
Photo Credit: Tony Tran, Global Media Group
