Photos: Inside Look at Billboard MusicCon Concert Day 2

Last night, May 14, Billboard MusicCon continued day two of the inaugural event with a headlining performance by GRAMMY Award-winning musical powerhouse Ty Dolla $ign. The concert, presented by Smirnoff, kicked off with Ty's feature on the #1 hit "Hot Girl Summer" by Megan Thee Stallion.

Throughout the night, he performed a variety of his features on hit songs including "Swalla" by Jason Derulo, "It's a Vibe" by 2 Chainz, and "Psycho" by Post Malone. While performing his part in Khalid's "OTW," Ty pulled out an electric guitar and rocked out with the crowd. He closed the show with "The Business, Pt. II" and then hopped down into the pit to take pictures with eager fans.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:

Ty Dolla $ign performs onstage during Billboard MusicCon at AREA15 on May 14, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Billboard)



DJ Brittany Sky performs onstage during Billboard MusicCon at AREA15 on May 14, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Billboard)



