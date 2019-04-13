Photo Flash: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Celebrates 1,000 Performances!

Last night (April 12, 2019), the cast and crew of MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas celebrated two years and 1,000 performances at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. During the 10 p.m. performance's high-energy finale, the evening's emcee, Chelsea Phillips-Reid, was met with a roaring ovation after sharing with the audience that they were in attendance of the sizzling productions' 1,000th show and asked them to stick around to celebrate. After a steamy encore, the entire cast and members of the creative team gathered onstage while the room's servers passed champagne to each of-age guest and, after a few remarks recognizing the show's achievements thus far and the fanbase that's made it all possible, the room raised their glasses to the production's bright future ahead.

After the show, the cast, crew, and creative team returned to the theater to continue the celebration with even more champagne and a custom - and wildly realistic - unicorn cake created by local favorite Freed's Bakery.

Heralded as "the modern strip show we deserve" by USA TODAY and "the sizzling-hot (and surprisingly empowering!) show women deserve" by Pop Sugar, MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas continues to receive rave reviews from fans and critics alike since opening in April 2017 and continues to thrill audiences nightly at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. For tickets and more information, visitMagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com and connect with the show on social media @MagicMikeLive.



Cast and Creatives of Magic Mike LIVE

Cast of Magic Mike LIVE

Cake

MAGIC MIKE LIVE

MAGIC MIKE LIVE





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You