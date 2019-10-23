Photo Flash: First Look At R.U.N At Luxor Hotel and Casino

Yesterday, Oct. 22, R.U.N showcased the first look at the live-action thriller inside the R.U.N Theater at Luxor Hotel and Casino, produced by Cirque du Soleil. The day included previews of two scenes from the new production and exclusive insights from the show's creative team.

The afternoon began with a viewing of new R.U.N-inspired murals created by Montreal street artist Fluke and his team of graffiti artists from ASHOP Productions. Guests were then invited to the R.U.N Theater lobby to speak with the design team about the creation and features of this interactive space that takes the traditional theater lobby experience to a new level.

Inside the theater, Producer Gabriel Pinkstone introduced the show as well as Creative Director Stefan Mijevic and Show Director Michael Schwandt who discussed the production and two of its action-packed chapters. Attendees were the first to see the daring acts "Rev" and "Level Up," which will be seen on stage regularly beginning Oct. 24.

R.U.N contains cinematic stunts and combat, performances that push the boundaries of human endurance (that might have you squirming in your seat)...and just about everything your parents ever told you not to do or say. R.U.N is intended for mature audiences 13 and older.

R.U.N begins performances on October 24, 2019 and will play in the R.U.N Theater at Luxor Hotel and Casino Wednesday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and start at $59 plus tax and applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased by visiting cirquedusoleil.com/run, by calling (855) 706-5433, or in-person at the R.U.N Theater box office.

Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil





