Photo Flash: Donny & Marie Osmond Honored by Las Vegas Walk of Stars at Flamingo Las Vegas

Friday afternoon, Donny & Marie Osmond were honored by the Las Vegas Walk of Stars in an unveiling ceremony outside of Flamingo Las Vegas. The beloved siblings, who have shared the stage at Flamingo Las Vegas for more than a decade, have now cemented their legacies with a shared star on the Las Vegas Strip.

To kick off the program, Robert Alexander, president of Las Vegas Walk of Stars, shared remarks on behalf of the presenting organization while Damian Costa, vice president of entertainment operations for Caesars Entertainment, spoke on behalf of Flamingo. Once the crowd was primed and ready, the dynamic duo took the stage. The beloved entertainers were greeted with an eruption of cheers and adoration from fans upon their arrival. The fans, many of whom traveled far and wide for the event, were rewarded with selfies, hugs and personal thanks from Donny & Marie as they made their entrance. Addressing the crowd, both siblings offered heartfelt gratitude and excitement to have a star at the entrance to their home for over 11 years, Flamingo Las Vegas. To cap off the special occasion, a county proclamation officially recognized Friday, Oct. 4 as "Donny and Marie Day" in Clark County.

What began as a six-week concert engagement ended up being so well received that by popular demand, the residency was extended again and again. After entertaining thousands of people through more than 1,700 performances, Donny & Marie will take their final bow at Flamingo on Nov. 16.

Donny & Marie perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday in the Donny & Marie Showroom at Flamingo Las Vegas, with post-show meet and greet packages available every night except Saturday. Tickets range in price from $95 - $262 (additional service fees apply) and are available at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office, by calling 702-777-2782 or 855-234-7469 or online at flamingolasvegas.com.





