Penn & Teller Return To Rio All-suite Hotel & Casino Beginning April 22

Penn & Teller announced today they will return to Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on Thursday, April 22 in their namesake Penn & Teller Theater. The show will feature all-new content and magic as well as selections from Penn & Teller's extensive catalog of fan favorites.

"We are so excited to go back to doing what we do, where we do it, for the people we do it for," said Penn Jillette. "Teller and I are both more than two weeks out of our second shots, and in the same bubble, so we can stand unmasked on our stage. We will give up seeing what we hope are smiling faces so our audience can stay masked and safe."

Additionally, Penn shared, "We haven't been on stage in over a year, so we don't know whether the audience will be coming to see us do miracles, or just to see if we remember which way to face on stage. But no matter what, we're excited to return to our home at the Rio!"

Edgy, provocative and hilarious, Penn & Teller have been captivating live audiences at Rio Las Vegas since 2001 when their show originally opened. This show will be a culmination of years of on-stage experience mixed with innovative and creative twists to be enjoyed by long-time patrons and new fans alike.

"We are thrilled to welcome Penn & Teller back to live performances at the Rio," said Jason Gastwirth, President of Entertainment at Caesars Entertainment. "After a challenging year, the demand for joy and laughter is higher than ever, and Penn & Teller will certainly supply that, as they have been doing for decades in the heart of Las Vegas."

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, and Ticketmaster will offer a presale running Thursday, April 1 from 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT. Tickets begin at $60 and will be available at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office, by calling 702-777-2782 or 855-234-7469, or online at www.caesars.com/shows.