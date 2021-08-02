POTTED POTTER - The Harry Potter Parody - Reopens at The Magic Attic Inside Bally's Las Vegas

Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff has cast its spell on Las Vegas once again when the hit, family-friendly show returned to The Magic Attic showroom inside Bally's Las Vegas on Friday, July 30.



Potted Potter, the enchanting, intimate, award-winning production had plenty to celebrate as the production returned to Las Vegas with a re-opening night filled with Potter fans and VIPs. Even Delious Kennedy, lead singer of the hit vocal group, All-4-One joined Potter stars James Edwards and Nicholas Charles on the red carpet before the show.



Prior to the show's shutdown due to COVID in 2020, in their first six months on the Strip, Potted Potter garnered two Best of Las Vegas awards - "Best New Production" (Gold) and "Best Value Show" (Bronze) and, drove legions of Potter fans to Las Vegas.



Selling out to crowds around the world, Potted Potter will have you flying off your seat (or broomstick) with laughter. The perfect show for muggles, witches and wizards of all ages, this production of the boy-who-lived's story combines all seven books into 70 hilarious minutes. The cleverly curated show includes all of your favorite characters, perfect Potter props, and even a live Quidditch game!



After several successful North American tours, Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions have created a magical evening with London's West End debuted in Las Vegas on June 4, 2019, for its first ever run on the famous Strip. The show was written and created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated BBC actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner. Additional production credits include: Director - Richard Hurst; Set and Costumes Designer - Simon Scullion; Lighting Designer - Tim Mascall; and, Composer - Phil Innes. Both audiences and critics have embraced the show, which currently stars Nicholas Charles and James Edwards.



Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions first introduced the fabulously funny show to North American audiences in Toronto in 2012, where it received rave reviews. Over the past several years the show has completed multiple tours, delighting crowds with its clever wit. Potted Potter has left audiences feeling positively nostalgic and has sold out theatres across the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, and Canada. Whether you're team Gryffindor or don't know the difference between a Death Eater and Dumbledore this show is a seriously good time.

Website: https://www.pottedpotter.com