POTTED POTTER Celebrates 200th Show in Las Vegas

Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff has cast a spell on Las Vegas! The hit, family-friendly show celebrated its 200th performance at The Magic Attic showroom inside Bally's Las Vegas on Friday, November 15, 2019. In addition, the show has extended its run at Bally's Las Vegas through May 2020. Tickets are currently on sale at Ticketmaster.com or PottedPotter.com.



Potted Potter, the enchanting, intimate production has plenty to celebrate in Las Vegas. The show recently just won two Best of Las Vegas awards - "Best New Production" (Gold) and "Best Value Show" (Bronze). And to bring more joy during the holiday season, additional shows have been added (see below).



"We are so grateful that Las Vegas audiences have embraced Potted Potter," said show producer James Seabright. "With our 200th performance this weekend and, the recent Best of Las Vegas award wins, we are so proud to announce that we will continue to call The Magic Attic at Bally's Las Vegas our home through May 2020."

After several successful North American tours, Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions have created a magical evening with London's West End hit in Las Vegas for it's first ever run on the famous Strip. Created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated BBC Television actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show debuted in Las Vegas on June 4, 2019. Both audiences and critics have embraced the show, which currently stars Potted Potter alumni, Brendan Murphy and Scott Hoatson.



"Potted Potter is really a show for those that don't know Harry (or what Quidditch is for that matter) as well as fans of the whole series," said Las Vegas Magazine. "It's a comedy feast of all seven [Harry Potter] books acted out by two hilarious performers in 70 minutes...an experience not to be missed!"



The Las Vegas Review Journal adds: "You can't help but laugh through this farcical send-up of the seven Harry Potter books."



Selling out to crowds around the world, Potted Potter will have you flying off your seat (or broomstick) with laughter. The perfect show for muggles, witches and wizards of all ages, this production of the boy-who lived's story combines all seven books into 70 hilarious minutes. The cleverly curated show includes all of your favorite characters, perfect Potter props, and even a live Quidditch match!



Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions first introduced the fabulously funny show to North American audiences in Toronto in 2012, where it received rave reviews. Over the past several years the show has completed multiple tours, delighting crowds with its clever wit. Potted Potter has left audiences feeling positively nostalgic and has sold out theatres across the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Dubai, and Canada. Whether you're team Gryffindor or don't know the difference between a Death Eater and Dumbledore this show is a seriously good time.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You