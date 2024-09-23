Open-Door Playhouse Debuts THE SUITCASE This Week

Miranda Stewart directs actors Anne Cooper and David Purdham.
Open-Door Playhouse will continue to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is presenting a new play, The Suitcase, starting September 25, 2024 online at http://opendoorplayhouse.org
The Suitcase involves a married couple coming to a major decision about their life together. It has a serious theme with a surprise ending that no one sees coming.
Stuart Brown is the playwright.
