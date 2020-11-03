Ticket Pricing is $20 for general admission.

Onyx Keesha Films, Dream N1 Productions, and 360 Films will present the premiere of their film, "The Higher Spirit", taking place at Galaxy Theatres on December 10th, 2020.

Onyx Keesha Films, Dream N1 Productions, and 360 Films are premiering their new Holiday film, "The Higher Spirit at Galaxy Theatres Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada. "The Higher Spirit" is an LGBT Holiday film starring Ronnie Wood, Zenja Dunn, Rachi Herring, Gio Bank$, B. Elise, Daphne Dunning, Deborah Michal, TJ Wimbs, Stiz and directed by Gino Payne, B.Danielle Watkins, and Onyx Keesha.

About the Film: Coming from mixed backgrounds adopted siblings Smythe, Hanna, Bea, Shane, and Lonny along with their parents Pat and Samantha, will have to search for a Higher Spirit to get them through this holiday season.

Ticket Pricing is $20 for general admission and $55 for VIP that gets filmgoers early access and photographs with the cast and directors for a meet and greet after the film. The movie will be showing on two screens, with 50 people per screen showing the movie simultaneously. The tickets are available on EventBrite, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-red-carpet-premiere-of-the-higher-spirit-tickets-127586483607?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Writer, producer, and director, B. Danielle states, "As a lesbian woman of color it is always important to me when I create art that it is a fair representation of not only the life I live but the lives of those around me. The holidays are a special time, and in this current climate of the world, being reminded there is something out there to make you smile is most important this coming holiday. The Higher Spirit has something in it for everyone, and it is just as funny as it is emotional, and most of all...it's Christmas."

Shows View More Las Vegas Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You