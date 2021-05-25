Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ohio Player Wins $1 Million During 2021 My Choice Millionaire Slot Tournament At M Resort Spa Casino

May. 25, 2021  

On Saturday, May 22, one lucky guest won big during the 2021 mychoice Millionaire Slot Tournament at M Resort Spa Casino. After three rounds of tournament play, Linda I., who was visiting Las Vegas from Ohio, ended up with the highest cumulative score to become the winner of $1 million.

"We're thrilled to announce that Linda I., one of 285 players that participated in the tournament, won the grand prize of $1 million," said Patrick Durkin, Vice President of Marketing at M Resort Spa Casino. "Playing host to this great event for some of our company's most loyal guests reminds me of how much of a winning combination M and the mychoice program are."

To participate in the 2021 mychoice Millionaire Slot Tournament, players took advantage of qualifying events across the country at 35+ different Penn National Gaming casinos. During the tournament weekend, players not only enjoyed exciting gaming action, but also took advantage of M Resort's collection of food and beverage offerings and entertainment. $10,000 in Free SlotPlay and Comps were also awarded to lucky mychoice Millionaire attendees throughout the tournament.

For more information about M Resort Spa Casino please visit themresort.com/casino.


