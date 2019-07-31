O By Cirque Du Soleil Extends Performance Schedule To Seven Nights A Week

"O" by Cirque du Soleil, one of the best-selling theatrical performances of all time, will, for the first time ever, offer guests the chance to experience the wonder every night of the week at Bellagio Resort & Casino. The breathtaking spectacular will add performances on Mondays and Tuesdays beginning in January 2020; tickets for the additional performances are on sale now.

"We are grateful that the demand for 'O' has never been stronger and to be in the position where we can offer guests more opportunities to see the show," said Matt Nickel, General Manager, Cirque du Soleil Resident Shows Division. "This production has been an essential part of the Las Vegas experience from the day it opened."

Since its debut in 1998, "O" has been viewed by more than 17 million guests and continues to dazzle audiences nightly during the phenomenal aquatic production. Featuring incredible acrobats and synchronized swimmers including nine Olympians, performing 60-foot high dives in a 1.5-million-gallon pool, "O" offers a must-see experience in Las Vegas. The timeless masterpiece now includes 85 additional cast and crew members to accommodate the new schedule.

"'O' has proven to be one of the most powerful entertainment brands Las Vegas has ever seen. Its appeal to visitors from around the world has grown with each year, a true testament to the creative genius of our partners at Cirque du Soleil," said George Kliavkoff, MGM Resorts' President of Entertainment & Sports. "The expansion of the show's schedule enables even more guests to make 'O' part of their travel itinerary, something we are incredibly pleased to offer."

"O" by Cirque du Soleil will perform nightly beginning in January 2020. For more information and to purchase tickets for performances through April 2020, please visit cirquedusoleil.com or call (888) 488-7111.





