New Edition Extends Las Vegas Residency Following Sold-Out Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following their highly-anticipated, sold-out residency debut, world-renowned and award-winning R&B group, New Edition, announced today they will extend their residency – New Edition: Las Vegas – at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with six additional shows in July 2024. Fans can experience the group in an intimate setting like never before on July 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, & 13, 2024. Tickets for all performances go on sale to the public on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT.

New Edition launched their first-ever Las Vegas residency on February 28, 2024, to fan and media acclaim, performing their iconic group and solo hits and dance moves to four energetic sold-out crowds. Last night, the group teased their additional dates in front of the crowded showroom as fans shared cheers of excitement. During the announcement, New Edition member Michael Bivins stated: “We're coming back in July, y'all! Tell your family, tell your friends...New Edition is just getting started on the Strip!”

The group returns to the stage this week for two additional sold-out performances on Friday, March 8, 2024, and Saturday, March 9, 2024.

How to Get Tickets

Performance Dates: July 3, 5-6, 10, 12-13, 2024; all shows at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, March 15, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT

Price: Tickets starting at $79.95 plus applicable fees

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

New Edition comprises Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill. Bringing a mix of hits from their massive music catalog, “NE4LIFERS” and new fans alike won't want to miss their second chance at this one-of-a-kind experience in the intimate Encore Theater.

For tickets or more information on these shows, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

About New Edition

With their iconic #1 debut album “Candy Girl”, NEW EDITION hit the music scene running in 1983. Some Forty years ago NE disrupted the music industry when, in the same year, the album's title track knocked Michael Jackson's monster hit "Beat It" out of the #1 spot on the Billboard "Hot Black Singles" chart. Skyrocketing to stardom, NE has traveled the world spreading their unique brand of love and happiness to their dedicated fans through song and dance.

As a result of their hard work and dedication, NE has been honored with several awards and accolades including The Soul Train and BET's prestigious “Lifetime Achievement Awards,” as well as a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition, NE holds the record for having the most watched biopic in music history. Originally airing on the BET network, the three-part TV series; The New Edition Story was seen by more than 29 million unique viewers.

Comprised of Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill, New Edition, since 1983, has remained one of the most influential and trendsetting R&B groups in the world of music. With a massive music catalog, millions of NE4LIFERS and forty years in the making, New Edition is ready to perform a host of hits that did not make 2022's “The Culture Tour's” setlist giving NE4LIFERS, and new fans alike, an exciting new experience to include in their respective New Edition memory scrapbooks.

Photo Courtesy of Denise Truscello