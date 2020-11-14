Nevada Theatres Team Up For the 'I Saved Theatre' Campaign

​Merchandise available currently includes a beanie, hoodie, or face mask.

Three local Nevada theatres are teaming up to launch the I Saved Theatre Campaign.

On November 1, 2020, the campaign launched to give audiences an opportunity to make an important statement while supporting Brüka Theatre, Good Luck Macbeth, and Reno Little Theater while simultaneously investing in some delightful apparel- just in time for the holidays and the new year.

On March 13th, 2020, GLM, Brüka, and RLT made the difficult, but necessary, decision to close their theatres. The closure has now turned into an eight month ordeal; an ordeal whose end isn't likely anytime soon. During this time, the theatres have been inspired by the image of the Ghost Light; so much so they named their creative collaboration after it. Like the iconic ghost light, the theatres hoped to be a guiding beacon in the dark times. ​

While the theatres have been recipients of CARES Act and other Funding and generous donations from local foundations and individual community members, the pandemic has resulted in a collective devastating loss estimated at $600,000 through 2020- and in order to see our way through this pandemic, they need help.

​Merchandise available currently includes a beanie, hoodie, or face mask. To purchase any of these items, with profits going to support the theatres, visit https://reno-little-theater.square.site/shop/2.

In addition, you can make a donation at https://www.isavedtheatre.com/.

