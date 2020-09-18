Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nevada Dance Companies Find Ways to Continue Classes Safely for Students

Yelena Holt, founder of Holt Ballet Conservatory shared: "We're ready to go with a spring show if we can do that,"

Sep. 18, 2020  

The Union has reported on the ways in which Nevada dance companies are finding to continue training its students safely in the midst of the ongoing health crisis.

Read the full story HERE.

Classes have been continuing virtually and in person for Holt Ballet Conservatory.

"We're ready to go with a spring show if we can do that," said Yelena Holt, founder of Holt Ballet Conservatory.

Social distancing guidelines are strictly put in place during classes.

"The kids are really happy to be back in the studio," said Holt shared. "I was worried that, without that motivation, the students would (be) lackluster... But it hasn't proven to be true. They seem to be very enthusiastic, so I have to give credit to my teachers that they're making classes meaningful and fun, and still sticking to good classical training."

Enrollment has decreased though advanced classes remain fairly full, and virtual training for many companies have been successful, but not without its challenges!

Krista Pagan, director of Nevada City Ballet Academy shared:

"It is better than nothing, but it is a challenge just because there's usually a delay with the sound," said Pagan. "But it is nice to still be able to have some contact with them, even if it's virtual."

Check out the full story HERE.


