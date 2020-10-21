Nevada Conservatory Theatre Announces Season Fetauring LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and More

Performances will be available to view online.

The Nevada Conservatory Theatre (NCT) at UNLV, along with its sister arts organizations, has faced a year of challenge and uncertainty, yet always holding true to its mission to entertain, provoke, and inspire. With this in mind, NCT is pleased and extremely proud to announce its season, made possible by interdisciplinary collaboration with colleagues in the UNLV Department of Film.

"The Nevada Conservatory Theatre and the Department of Theatre are happy to be working in coordination and partnership with the Department of Film to be able to bring performances to our community," said Norma Saldivar, chair of the Department of Theatre. "Working with safety requirements to ensure the safety of students, staff, and artists is paramount as we plan, but we look forward to showing you the work of our students - and we know you will be just as excited to see what they have come up with this spring."

Performances will be available to view online. Details will be available prior to each performance. Updates will continue to be made as events warrant.

The Human Comedy

by Thom Babies

based on the novel by William Saroyan

It's 1943 and America is at war. In a small California town, teenaged Homer Macauley is determined to step up and help support his family while his older brother is fighting overseas. Homer takes an evening job as a telegraph boy, and what he learns while delivering messages and news throughout his community changes his life and the way he feels about family, community, and the way he understands and defines the idea of home. Based on the novel by William Saroyan, this world premiere production will warm your hearts. Family friendly.February 5-14, 2021

bobrauschenbergamerica

based on the script by CHARLES L MEE

What do a chicken, an astronaut, and a girl on roller skates have to do with a night in the theatre? In Charles L Mee's bobrauschenbergameriaca: everything. This evening of living collage is inspired by the work of American artist Robert Rauschenberg, theatricalizing Rauschenberg's style of pastiche and found object art to create an eclectic vision of America. Mee's interpretation of Rauschenberg's America is at once thoughtful, poignant, and silly, producing a night of theatre that will stretch the imagination and tickle the funny bone.March 12-28, 2021

Little Shop of Horrors

book and lyrics by Howard Ashman

music by Alan Menken

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop of Horrors comes to the NCT stage! In this homage to b-movies, the creative team behind beloved Disney classics such as The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, and Aladdin, give us the story of Seymour: a meek flower shop assistant who pines for his co-worker Audrey. During a total eclipse, Seymour is thrilled to discover a mysterious plant. But when that plant turns out to feed on blood and is craves world-domination, things (literally) get messy. This deviously delicious musical will provide creepy fun for the whole family.April 30 - May 09, 2021

