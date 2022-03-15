National Geographic's RARELY SEEN Exhibition Will Open At Bally's Las Vegas

Bally's Las Vegas visitors will get to experience some of the world's most astounding phenomena in the new National Geographic Society exhibition, "Rarely Seen," presented by Imagine Exhibitions. In this exhibition of visual wonders, National Geographic reveals a world very few have the chance to see for themselves.



The exhibition, inspired by the book, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC RARELY SEEN: Photographs of the Extraordinary, features 50 striking images shot by some of the world's finest photographers of places, events, natural phenomena, and man-made heirlooms seldom seen by human eyes. With an introduction by National Geographic Explorer and photographer Stephen Alvarez, whose work has taken him from the Peruvian Andes to the deepest caves of Papua New Guinea, this exhibition captures unbelievable moments, natural wonders, and extraordinary objects from the far reaches of the globe.



"Rarely Seen is a great example of National Geographic's rich history of sharing places, moments and objects that astonish and inspire," said Kathryn Keane, vice president of public programming at the National Geographic Society.



"We're thrilled to bring such a visually stunning exhibition to Las Vegas, and to do so in the immersive style our company is known for, bringing these photos to life and placing our guests within the experience itself," said Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions.



National Geographic's Rarely Seen, an immersive photography exhibition of the world's most rare sightings will open on Friday, March 25, 2022. Rarely Seen will be located inside Bally's Las Vegas on the lower level. It will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and advance reservations are encouraged. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $35 for adults and $22 for children and can be purchased by going to ixvegas.com. Connect socially on Facebook and Instagram.