Nathan Adelson Hospice to Present 28th Annual Serenades of Life - Doctors

The concert will take place on September 7.

By: Sep. 04, 2024
Nathan Adelson Hospice, the largest and only non-profit hospice in Nevada, will once again come together and celebrate 45 years of caring for people in the community with the organization's 28th Annual 'Serenades of Life - Doctors in Concert' on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. inside Myron's at The Smith Center.

The evening will also showcase the extraordinary musical talents of local physicians, including Linda Woodson, M.D., Morton Hyson, M.D., Brian Kung, M.D., and Alter'd Ego, featuring band members Edwin Kingsley, M.D., David Miller, M.D., Ken Woloson, Esq., Phronsie Markin, Ira Spector, Mike Adler and Brad Torchin.

"Serenades of Life - Doctors in Concert is truly a highlight for all of us as we enjoy the remarkable talents of local physicians," said Nathan Adelson Hospice President and CEO Karen Rubel. "I couldn't be more grateful to The Smith Center and our community for coming together to enjoy a night of music while supporting the vital care we provide to the valley."

This year, Linda Woodson, M.D., will receive the 'Brad Garrett Humanitarian Award' for her generosity and contributions to the community.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit various programs and services at Nathan Adelson Hospice.

Tickets start at $50 per person with sponsorships available. For ticket purchases, please visit: https://bit.ly/4dpcF9o

For sponsorships or more information, please contact Cassondra Farris at 702-938-3928 or by email at cfarris@nah.org




