Nate Bargatze Will Perform Second Show at Wynn Las Vegas Due to Demand

Due to popular demand, Wynn Las Vegas will welcome back Nate Bargatze for a second show on Saturday, July 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the second installment of Bargatze's "The Raincheck Tour" at Encore Theater will go on sale Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. PT.

Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or www.ticketmaster.com

Wynn Las Vegas recently announced a jam-packed summer comedy lineup coming to Encore Theater, featuring top comedians including Sebastian Maniscalco, Jo Koy, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, Demetri Martin and Tom Papa.

Guests can enjoy the intimate comedy experience that Encore Theater offers with performances scheduled June through September 2021, including previously announced shows from Trevor Noah (July 9-10) and Jo Koy (Sept. 3-5). The complete summer comedy lineup is as follows:

Following the continued success of his Netflix stand-up specials, Nate Bargatze returns to Wynn Las Vegas for one night only with his "The Raincheck Tour" on Saturday, July 17 at 8 p.m. Throughout his successful career, Bargatze has toured with Chris Rock and Jimmy Fallon, and has been named one of Esquire's "Best New Comedians" by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron's "Comedians to Watch" by Rolling Stone, and one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch."