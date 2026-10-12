Nate Bargatze Extends Residency at Encore Theater, Wynn Las Vegas
New performance dates include January 21, 22, 23 and 24.
Ahead of his return to the stage this December 2026, beloved Wynn Las Vegas headliner and Grammy Award-winning and Emmy-nominated comedian, Nate Bargatze, has extended his residency, “Nate Bargatze Live” at Encore Theater into January 2027
. Bargatze will present five back-to-back performances on Jan. 21, 22, & 24, 2027, at 8 p.m., and two performances on Jan. 23, 2027, at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. These performances will follow his nearly sold-out run of shows Dec. 9 - 12, 2026, with limited tickets remaining for select showtimes. Tickets for all Jan. 2027 shows go on sale this Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT.
Bargatze is a New York Times #1 best-selling author, podcaster, director, and producer. Since his venue debut in Nov. 2019, Bargatze has sold out dozens of performances at the Las Vegas Strip's most sought-after venue for comedy, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.
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