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Nate Bargatze Extends Residency at Encore Theater, Wynn Las Vegas

New performance dates include January 21, 22, 23 and 24.

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Nate Bargatze Extends Residency at Encore Theater, Wynn Las Vegas

Ahead of his return to the stage this December 2026, beloved Wynn Las Vegas headliner and Grammy Award-winning and Emmy-nominated comedian, Nate Bargatze, has extended his residency, “Nate Bargatze Live” at Encore Theater into January 2027

. Bargatze will present five back-to-back performances on Jan. 21, 22, & 24, 2027, at 8 p.m., and two performances on Jan. 23, 2027, at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. These performances will follow his nearly sold-out run of shows Dec. 9 - 12, 2026, with limited tickets remaining for select showtimes. Tickets for all Jan. 2027 shows go on sale this Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT. 

 Bargatze is a New York Times #1 best-selling author, podcaster, director, and producer. Since his venue debut in Nov. 2019, Bargatze has sold out dozens of performances at the Las Vegas Strip's most sought-after venue for comedy, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.  

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