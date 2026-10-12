Nate Bargatze Extends Residency at Encore Theater, Wynn Las Vegas

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Ahead of his return to the stage this December 2026, beloved Wynn Las Vegas headliner and Grammy Award-winning and Emmy-nominated comedian, Nate Bargatze, has extended his residency, “Nate Bargatze Live” at Encore Theater into January 2027

. Bargatze will present five back-to-back performances on Jan. 21, 22, & 24, 2027, at 8 p.m., and two performances on Jan. 23, 2027, at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. These performances will follow his nearly sold-out run of shows Dec. 9 - 12, 2026, with limited tickets remaining for select showtimes. Tickets for all Jan. 2027 shows go on sale this Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT.

Bargatze is a New York Times #1 best-selling author, podcaster, director, and producer. Since his venue debut in Nov. 2019, Bargatze has sold out dozens of performances at the Las Vegas Strip's most sought-after venue for comedy, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 07 Hrs 03 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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