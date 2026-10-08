Feature: REI HOTODA’S NEW CHAPTER HAS BEGUN WITH THE LAS VEGAS PHILHARMONIC

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Rei Hotoda has officially taken the podium as Music Director of the Las Vegas Philharmonic, marking the beginning of a new chapter for both the acclaimed conductor and the orchestra.

After being named the Philharmonic’s next Music Director, Hotoda began her four-year contract in July 2026, which runs through the 2029–2030 season. She will conduct Rei Conducts Beethoven on Oct. 17, giving Las Vegas audiences their first opportunity to experience the artistic partnership that will shape the orchestra over the coming years.

“With this concert in October, experiencing live music together is really what drives me to be excited about this first concert. This orchestra is our community's crown jewel. For the concert, we will feature a local composer, Michael Torkey. We also have Beethoven. The Emperor Piano Concerto No. 5 is a bright, energetic, and very positive piece. Our orchestra paints colors in the Respighi Pines and Fountains of Rome, featuring the brass instruments, and what better way to celebrate than with a brass choir? |This is going to be an exciting part of this concert.

For Hotoda, the appointment is about much more than leading the orchestra from the podium. She has relocated to Las Vegas with her family and is embracing a role that encompasses artistic leadership, community engagement, education and the continued development of the Philharmonic.

“This is the moment where we are embarking on a new era with the Las Vegas Philharmonic, as the new music director working with this incredible orchestra and community,” said Hotoda.



“It's been great getting to know this community and I'm really excited about the partnerships that we're starting to form with other arts organizations. I've met with the ballet, gone to concerts at UNLV and I'm just amazed at the artistic riches that we have here and I'm really excited about that.”

In addition to conducting the orchestra, Hotoda will collaborate with the Philharmonic’s administration on initiatives designed to broaden the institution’s reach through audience development and donor stewardship. She will also work closely with staff to create and oversee education programming and special projects. Her approach combines emotionally charged performances, imaginative programming and a willingness to bridge contemporary voices with the established symphonic canon.

A distinguished pianist and conductor, Hotoda brings a soloist’s perspective to the podium. She has appeared with some of the country’s leading ensembles, including the Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Hawaii, Kansas City, Richmond, San Diego, St. Louis, and Utah symphony orchestras. Her performances have earned recognition for combining visceral energy with musical sophistication.

Her inaugural 2026–2027 season reflects that philosophy, balancing iconic works with music by contemporary composers and celebrating the Philharmonic's artistry. The season includes a new commission by James Lee III, music by Las Vegas composers Michael Torke and Viet Cuong, and appearances by acclaimed guest artists Michelle Cann and Joyce Yang.

Major symphonic works include Ravel’s Boléro and Respighi’s Pines of Rome. The season will also spotlight orchestra members, including Principal Timpanist Preston Spisak in James Oliverio’s Dynasty Concerto for Two Timpani.

Hotoda’s ability to conduct from the keyboard adds another dimension to her collaborative approach. She has play-conducted with the American Composers Orchestra, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Fresno Philharmonic, Las Vegas Philharmonic and Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, among others.

Hotoda currently serves as Music Director of both the Las Vegas Philharmonic and Fresno Philharmonic. At Fresno, she continues to develop programming that connects contemporary composers, community engagement and large-scale artistic projects. Her contract with the Fresno Philharmonic was recently renewed through the 2028–2029 season.

A passionate advocate for music of the present day, Hotoda regularly champions living composers and emerging artistic voices. Her contemporary music work includes leading the American Composers Orchestra’s EarShot Readings in New York City, featuring premieres by six emerging composers.

She has also collaborated with or performed works by composers including Guillaume Connesson, Viet Cuong, Damien Geter, Gabriela Lena Frank, Vivian Fung, Wynton Marsalis, Jessie Montgomery, Dinuk Wijeratne and Jon Wineglass.

Beyond her work onstage, Hotoda remains an active voice in conversations about the future of classical music, artistic innovation and leadership. She serves on the Board of Directors for the League of American Orchestras and appears frequently as a speaker and panelist at national conferences, including SphinxConnect, the Association of California Symphony Orchestras and the Women in Classical Music Symposium. Her honors include the Fresno Arts Council’s Horizon Award, the League of Women Voters’ Equality Day Award and the Taki Alsop Conducting Fellowship.

Hotoda’s tenure in Las Vegas has moved from anticipation to action. Her coming seasons will provide an opportunity to develop the Philharmonic’s artistic identity while working alongside its musicians, staff, supporters and audiences.

To learn more, visit lvphil.org or call 702-258-5438. Follow the Las Vegas Philharmonic on Facebook @lasvegasphilharmonic and on Instagram @lvphil.

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