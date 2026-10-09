ROUGE to Continue 18+ Cabaret, Acrobatics and Comedy Run at The STRAT Theater

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ROUGE, the 18+ adult variety show at The STRAT Theater, continues its run on the North Strip, inviting Las Vegas visitors and locals to make it the centerpiece of their night out. Since its April 2022 premiere, ROUGE has passed 2,000 performances and been seen by more than 500,000 guests.

ROUGE blends cabaret, burlesque-style dance, acrobatics and comedy, performed by a cast of 18 male and female performers. The show is designed as an elegant, provocative and playful theatrical experience, with humor woven between seductive production numbers and real acrobatic feats.

It is a popular pick for date nights, birthdays, bachelor and bachelorette parties, girls' and guys' nights out, and corporate groups. Dining options at The STRAT make it easy to build a full evening around the show, and The STRAT's North Strip location puts it a short ride from Downtown and the rest of the Strip.

For a limited time, guests receive complimentary STRAT Tower admission (a $36.95 value) with every ROUGE ticket purchased through The STRAT Box Office, online at rouge-vegas.com, by phone at 702-380-7777, or in person.

Guests must be 18 or older with valid photo ID.

Event Details

Show: ROUGE (18+)

Where: The STRAT Theater, 2000 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89104

When: Tuesday through Sunday at 9pm (dark Monday); ongoing run

Running time: About 90 minutes

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 08 Hrs 19 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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