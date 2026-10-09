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ROUGE to Continue 18+ Cabaret, Acrobatics and Comedy Run at The STRAT Theater

The show has surpassed 2,000 performances since its premiere and is located on the North Strip with dining options and tower admission perks.

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ROUGE to Continue 18+ Cabaret, Acrobatics and Comedy Run at The STRAT Theater

ROUGE, the 18+ adult variety show at The STRAT Theater, continues its run on the North Strip, inviting Las Vegas visitors and locals to make it the centerpiece of their night out. Since its April 2022 premiere, ROUGE has passed 2,000 performances and been seen by more than 500,000 guests.

ROUGE blends cabaret, burlesque-style dance, acrobatics and comedy, performed by a cast of 18 male and female performers. The show is designed as an elegant, provocative and playful theatrical experience, with humor woven between seductive production numbers and real acrobatic feats.

It is a popular pick for date nights, birthdays, bachelor and bachelorette parties, girls' and guys' nights out, and corporate groups. Dining options at The STRAT make it easy to build a full evening around the show, and The STRAT's North Strip location puts it a short ride from Downtown and the rest of the Strip.

For a limited time, guests receive complimentary STRAT Tower admission (a $36.95 value) with every ROUGE ticket purchased through The STRAT Box Office, online at rouge-vegas.com, by phone at 702-380-7777, or in person.

Guests must be 18 or older with valid photo ID.

Event Details

Show: ROUGE (18+)

Where: The STRAT Theater, 2000 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89104

When: Tuesday through Sunday at 9pm (dark Monday); ongoing run

Running time: About 90 minutes

Tickets: https://rouge-vegas.com or The STRAT Box Office, 702-380-7777

Click Here to Get Tickets


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