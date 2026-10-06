Feature: HUZZAH! AGE OF CHIVALRY RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL Brings Theatrical Magic October 9-11

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Las Vegas is getting a little more theatrical this October when the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival returns to Sunset Park for three days of live entertainment, pageantry, music, comedy and immersive storytelling.

Taking place Octo 9-11, the 32nd annual festival transforms more than 30 acres into a 16th-century English village, inviting audiences to leave the modern world behind and become part of a living theatrical production where knights, villagers, pirates, musicians and colorful characters populate the story.

The festival's signature spectacle is its full-contact jousting, bringing armored knights into the arena for thrilling battles of skill, courage and honor. The competition provides all the drama of a classic theatrical spectacle, complete with elaborate costumes, larger-than-life characters and plenty of action.

But the jousting is only the beginning.

Multiple stages throughout the festival grounds offer a continuous lineup of live entertainment, including belly dancers, magicians, comedians, Celtic rock bands and The Birdman, whose live bird show adds another unexpected element to the festival's theatrical mix.

For audiences who enjoy interactive theater, the festival's living-history guild encampments offer an opportunity to get closer to the action. Reenactors demonstrate Renaissance-era skills including blacksmithing and archery while creating the atmosphere of a working historical village. Visitors can interact with characters, watch demonstrations and explore the crafts and traditions that help bring the period to life.

The result is an experience that sits somewhere between theater, historical reenactment and immersive entertainment—with the audience encouraged to dress for the part.

A Marketplace Designed for the Stage

Costuming and visual storytelling extend into the festival's artisan marketplace, where more than 100 master artisans showcase handmade creations. Custom leatherwork, forged iron, jewelry and period and fantasy costumes provide plenty of opportunities for visitors to build their own Renaissance character.

No theatrical journey would be complete without refreshments.

Festival fare includes giant roasted turkey legs, hearty meat pies and other Renaissance-inspired dishes, along with English ales, mead and mocktails.

A New Guided Pub Crawl

Adding another interactive element this year is the new Guided Pub Crawl, a moderate walking tour taking participants from the east side to the west side of the lake at Sunset Park.

Led by a lively and knowledgeable guide, participants will visit three distinct taverns, with one complimentary tasting at each stop. Along the way, they will encounter whimsical villagers and colorful characters who continue the festival's immersive storytelling beyond the main stages.

The experience gives guests another chance to join the action while exploring different corners of the festival grounds.

Make a Weekend of It

For those who want to remain in character throughout the weekend, the festival offers a dedicated public campground just outside the main event perimeter.

Camping options include bring-your-own tent and RV spaces as well as pre-assembled accommodations such as yurts and bell tents. Select weekend packages include multi-day festival admission, early access to the grounds, private campground access, designated restrooms and exclusive entertainment. Camping spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

With its mix of live performance, theatrical characters, music, comedy, dance, historical storytelling, and spectacular jousting, the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival offers Las Vegas audiences a different kind of theater—one with no traditional fourth wall, where the audience gets to walk directly into the story.

The Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival runs Friday through Sunday, Oct. 9-11, at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road. Single-day tickets and three-day passes are available. Seniors and children receive discounted admission, and children under 5 enter free. Guests are encouraged to dress in Renaissance, medieval or fantasy attire and become part of the spectacle. Advance tickets, camping information, entertainment schedules and parking details are available at lvrenfair.com. Follow on Facebook and Instagram @lvrenfair.

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