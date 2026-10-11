NOT FAR FROM NASHVILLE To Make Debut With Open-Door Playhouse
The podcast form play will be available online starting October 11th.
Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is presenting a new play, Not Far from Nashville, starting October 11, 2026 online at http://opendoorplayhouse.org.
Can a chance encounter of strangers, one a scientist, the other a free-spirit, lead to a truce over a disputed box of corn flakes? Anything can happen in the cereal aisle at the Publix supermarket in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Kim Hlavac directs a cast that includes Victoria Hoffman as Tamara and Brad David Reed as Edward.
Christopher Earl is the playwright. He is a New York City-based theatermaker who writes, directs and acts whenever he gets the chance. He is a molecular biologist and biotech entrepreneur who went astray a while ago, and now spends his time immersed in classical theater on the one hand, and new work on the other. At the Clown School in LA, he has created classes and taught actors in Clowns and Fools of Shakespeare and Comedy in the Cherry Orchard. Chris is a trustee of New York's classical theater company, Red Bull Theater Company.
Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category. Bernadette Armstrong won the Best Director Award for (Un)Drinkable at the 2026 30 Minutes or Less Festival.
Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.
There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org.
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