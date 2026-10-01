GHOST LIGHT to Make Debut at Open-Door Playhouse

NEW! Las Vegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Las Vegas & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Open-Door Playhouse will continue to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse will present a new play, Ghost Light, starting October 7, 2026 online.

Two television writers are using the stage of a vacant theatre as a workspace. Their intense working activity is repeatedly interrupted by the multiple appearances of a mysterious woman and the building's stage manager. All the while, the theatre's ghost light fizzles on and off.

Severina Mijan directs a cast that includes Caitlin Bell as Girl, David Anthony Calvillo as Guy, Gabriela Perrelli as Woman and Orell Sellouk as Stage Manager.

Peter Sands is the playwright. He is a member of the Playwright Director Unit at The Actors Studio in New York City. His plays include Nostradamus & the King, The Gate, and Just South of Here, He founded VisionFire Films with his wife, Anna Simone Scott. They received a Daytime Emmy nomination for Take My Heart.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category. Bernadette Armstrong won the Best Director Award for (Un)Drinkable at the 2026 30 Minutes or Less Festival.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 18 Hrs 57 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Las Vegas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming