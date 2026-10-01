GHOST LIGHT to Make Debut at Open-Door Playhouse
Directed by Severina Mijan, the play is written by Peter Sands, an Actors Studio member whose work has received Emmy recognition.
Open-Door Playhouse will continue to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse will present a new play, Ghost Light, starting October 7, 2026 online.
Two television writers are using the stage of a vacant theatre as a workspace. Their intense working activity is repeatedly interrupted by the multiple appearances of a mysterious woman and the building's stage manager. All the while, the theatre's ghost light fizzles on and off.
Severina Mijan directs a cast that includes Caitlin Bell as Girl, David Anthony Calvillo as Guy, Gabriela Perrelli as Woman and Orell Sellouk as Stage Manager.
Peter Sands is the playwright. He is a member of the Playwright Director Unit at The Actors Studio in New York City. His plays include Nostradamus & the King, The Gate, and Just South of Here, He founded VisionFire Films with his wife, Anna Simone Scott. They received a Daytime Emmy nomination for Take My Heart.
Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category. Bernadette Armstrong won the Best Director Award for (Un)Drinkable at the 2026 30 Minutes or Less Festival.
Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.
To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org
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