Mystic Falls Park Spreads Holiday Cheer With The Return Of Its Winter Wonderland Display And Holiday Laser Light Show

Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall is making the season merry and bright with the return of Mystic Falls Park's winter wonderland display, featuring festive décor, more than 26,000 points of light and the return of its holiday laser light show. The holiday attraction can be enjoyed starting at sundown on Wednesday, November 24 through Saturday, January 1, 2022.

The holiday-themed attraction at Mystic Falls Park is a time-honored tradition that goes back to 1994. This holiday season, families can experience the indoor atrium's spirited theme, featuring animated teddy bears that have come to life and can be seen playing, dancing and decorating the park. The plush, animatronic bears were handmade by a family in Italy, and have traveled from Italy to Spain, Portugal, and across the United States to make it to Mystic Falls Park.

The whimsical winter display presents an 18-foot Christmas tree decorated with glistening red and gold ornaments and 5,300 twinkling lights, topped with a starburst tree topper. Garland-wrapped lampposts, streamers and wreaths fill the atrium, embellished with hundreds of lights, ornaments and red holiday bows. As guests stroll through the park, they can also enjoy seeing blankets of snow, animatronic characters wearing Santa hats, giant pinecones and beautifully wrapped gift boxes. Mystic Falls Park's beloved gazebo is also covered in snow and decorated with garlands, a sparkling icicle trimming and large candy canes at the entrance. In total, the lit up décor features 26,350 points of light and approximately 13,175 feet, or 2.5 miles, of wire.

Returning for the first time since 2019 is a nine-minute holiday laser light show, which is the centerpiece of the display. The laser light show features a variety of classic holiday songs, including "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Let It Snow," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," and "Frosty the Snowman." Performances run every hour, between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Adding to the wintery experience, Mystic Falls Park will make it snow in the Las Vegas desert every night through the new year.

In addition to enjoying the free holiday attraction, families can conveniently drop off their letters for Santa in Santa's mailbox located under the gazebo inside Mystic Falls Park. Families can also experience the park's holiday décor from home by tuning into the attraction's live webcam at www.samstownlv.com/webcam.

To learn more about Sam's Town's offerings and attractions, visit www.samstownlv.com.