Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez Return to M Resort Spa Casino for 'Two-Gether Again 2'

Multi-platinum recording artist and international superstar Martin Nievera and multi-entertainer and international judge for the CBS talent show, "The World's Best," Filipina "Concert Queen" Pops Fernandez announce the return to M Resort Spa Casino in response to demand following their sold-out Labor Day Weekend performance. Currently on their "Two-Gether Again 2019" Tour, which may be their final US tour together, the singer and songwriter duo will return for a special holiday concert Saturday, December 21 along with Robin Nievera, Martin and Pops' son, and other special guests. Tickets, starting at $25, go on sale this Friday, September 27 at noon and can be purchased by visiting theMResort.com or ticketmaster.com.

Known as the "Concert King" of the Philippines, Martin Nievera has numerous top-selling recordings to his name including 18 platinum, five double-platinum, three triple-platinum and one quadruple-platinum album. Nievera will perform his famous love songs and ballads including the award-winning "You Are My Song." Pops Fernandez,

known as the "Concert Queen," showcased her talents alongside Nievera and both global superstars made it a night to remember for everyone sharing the music that has made them both some of the most in-demand artists in the Philippines, the US and around the globe. Joining Martin & Pops again for their return to the M Resort stage is their son Robin Nievera, a singer/songwriter, composer, and musical producer, as well as possible surprise guests.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Dec. 21 and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25, plus applicable L.E.T. and facilities fees, and will go on sale Friday, Sept. 27 at noon. For more information on M Resort Spa Casino's events and promotions and to purchase tickets, please visit theMResort.com or visit ticketmaster.com.





