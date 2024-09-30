Maroon 5 Extends Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM With 2025 Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to high demand and on the heels of a sold-out return to Las Vegas this past weekend, three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 have announced they will return to Dolby Live at Park MGM in 2025 for eight more performances of their Las Vegas residency, M5LV The Residency, extending their Las Vegas run to an impressive 40 total shows with more than 130,000 tickets sold so far.

With their Las Vegas residency shows, Maroon 5 gives their fans an exclusive and intimate concert experience in Dolby Live, Park MGM’s 5,200-seat entertainment venue. Maroon 5’s only-in-Vegas spectacular is packed with the band’s anthemic top hits from across their storied career, including RIAA Diamond certified songs “Sugar,” “Girls Like You” and “Moves Like Jagger.”

Produced by Baz Halpin and directed by Parker Genoway, Maroon 5 custom designed the show for the expansive Dolby Live stage, immersing the audience in Dolby Atmos audio.

Every aspect of the show’s immersive design caters to the Dolby Live theater from the panoramic, multi-layered video box to the Dolby Atmos sound design ensuring every seat in the room experiences the band’s performance in an intimate way only possible in a Las Vegas residency. Rich sound and high-intensity visuals surround and envelope fans as the band serves hit after hit in a show that perfectly encapsulates Maroon 5 and their biggest moments from the past 20 years. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. PT.

Citi is the official card of Maroon 5’s Las Vegas residency at Park MGM. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. PT. SiriusXM, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a pre-sale starting Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. PT, while members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts’ loyalty rewards program, will receive access to a pre-sale starting Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. PT.

Presented in partnership by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, tickets for the following eight M5LV The Residency performances can be purchased online at HERE, with all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Added Shows

March 2025: 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22

About Maroon 5

Maroon 5 stands out as not only one of pop music’s most enduring artists, but also one of the 21st century’s biggest acts. Since they released their renowned debut album, Songs About Jane, to date, the Los Angeles band have achieved three GRAMMY® Awards, as well as selling a staggering 100+ million albums and over 1 billion singles worldwide. Maroon 5 currently has more than 160 billion career streams, with 10 songs reaching over 1 billion streams on Spotify alone.

Adam Levine became the first artist on Spotify with 1 billion streams on a song as part of a group and 1 billion streams on a song as a soloist, (Gym Class Hero's "Stereo Hearts" ft. Adam Levine). Akin to when “Moves Likes Jagger” hit #1 and Levine became the first artist in the Hot 100’s 60-year history to reach #1 as part of a group, while entering the Top 10 at the same time as a soloist on “Stereo Hearts.”

Maroon 5 was the first artist to reach over 3 billion views on a music video on YouTube and they currently have more than 22 billion combined views on YouTube channels.

Maroon 5 has 32 records on the BILLBOARD HOT 100 since their first release in 2002. 26 of those hit the Top 50, with 22 in the Top 25, 15 in the Top 10 and 10 in the Top 5; of which three are Diamond Certified and 23 are Platinum certified. Maroon 5 has the most Top 10’s in this century by a duo or group, the most #1’s on the HOT 100 this century by a duo or group, and the most #1’s by a duo or group in the history of the Top 40 chart. In January of 2023, “Moves Like Jagger” was announced the #2 most downloaded song of all-time.

Photo credit: Denise Truscello

