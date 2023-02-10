Majestic Repertory Theatre and Vegas Theatre Company Team Up to Produce INHERIT THE WIND in March

Majestic Repertory Theatre and Vegas Theatre Company, both situated in the Arts District, are joining forces to produce the American classic Inherit the Wind by Jerome Lawrence and Robert Edward Lee.

"Majestic's current production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch was scheduled to close at the end of February. But with its runaway success, we're extending the cult rock musical through the end of March to share the glitter and glam with more of Las Vegas. However, this puts our next production, Inherit the Wind, without a venue." said Majestic Repertory Theatre's Artistic Director, Troy Heard.

This is where Vegas Theatre Company comes in.

"Troy and I have wanted to work together for years, and the timing on this is perfect as we fortunately have space in our theatre to accommodate the run of Inherit the Wind," says Daz Weller, VTC's Executive Artistic Director. "We are always so excited by the work Troy creates at Majestic and are thrilled to collaborate with him on this show and support it in every way."

"It's a kind of a homecoming for me," says Heard. "I've staged several shows in that fantastic venue, from Death of a Salesman' to the post-apocalyptic Mr. Burns. VTC's management and infrastructure has grown so much since those days. Having these two acclaimed Downtown theater companies come together to tell a story about a community on trial creates a dynamic energy."

Widely studied in American high schools, Inherit the Wind is the fictional account of the real life 1925 Scopes Monkey Trial. Educator John Scopes was convicted and tried for violating Tennessee's Butler Act prohibiting the teaching of human evolution in public schools. The trial became an international media sensation with lawyers Williams Jennings Bryan and Clarence Darrow going head to head over a man's right to think.

Experience the clash of ideas as two of the greatest lawyers of the time argue the case for and against teaching evolution in the classroom. With a captivating and thought-provoking script, this production will leave you questioning what you truly believe. Don't miss your chance towitness this timeless story unfold in an up-close and personal setting.

"It's easy to label 'Inherit the Wind' as a museum piece about a century-old courtroom drama," says director Heard, "But our headlines show that what's unfolding on stage is as charged and relevant as the news from Florida's schools - schools across the country, in fact. Our goal is to create an electrifying experience for our audiences, and this collaboration with VTC allows that to happen."

John Scopes' defense team was provided by the ACLU as an early effort to promote their organization. To honor that occasion, the ACLU of Nevada has joined the production as a sponsor and will be leading audience talkbacks after certain performances of the play.

These two companies who have collectively been creating cutting-edge live theatre in DTLV for almost three decades have finally come together to tell a story about a community divided. Heard and Weller both agree, "This is the first of many collaborations. We're stronger together."

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHEN: Wednesday March 8 - Sunday, April 2

WHERE: Vegas Theatre Company, 1025 S 1st St #110 Las Vegas NV 89101

TICKETS: $20 - $40

www.majesticrepertory.com

www.theatre.vegas

Vegas Theatre Company

(formerly Cockroach Theatre) is one of Las Vegas' most distinguished and beloved theatre companies. Since 2002, when a group of five UNLV theatre graduates came together to tell compelling stories for their city, VTC has been at the forefront of Las Vegas theatre, regularly receiving "Best of the City" and Valley Theatre Awards in recognition of its work. From its home at Art Square in the City of Las Vegas Arts District it has produced, co-produced, facilitated and offered its venue for the production of plays, opera, variety shows, improv, and theatre festivals. With a focus on new and neglected work, VTC has produced the regional premieres of many of the most important plays of the past two decades including "The Father" by Florian Zeller, "The Wolves" by Sarah DeLappe, "Bug" by Tracey Letts, HIR by Taylor Mac and the Pulitzer Prize winning Play "Sweat" by Lynn Nottage to name a few. VTC also produced the very first readings of Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor's Tony Award winning musical "Bandstand" and also their latest musical "Bruce" which premiered at Seattle Rep in 2022. VTC has proven itself an incubator and launching pad for the most vibrant voices Las Vegas has nurtured and is Nevada's home for compelling theatrical productions that illuminate our shared human experience, awaken our sensibilities about our world, and develop our art form and artists. We tell stories that bring us together.

WWW.THEATRE.VEGAS

Majestic Repertory Theatre

was established in 2016 as a downtown performance space where local theatre artists could continue developing their craft in a professional setting. Because of its growing reputation for taking artistic risks, Majestic started getting offers from nationally known writers to develop and produce original works. Notable projects include the world premieres of "Bigfoot the Musical" by Amber Ruffin, head writer for Late Night with Seth Meyers and Broadway's "Some Like It Hot," and "The Sandman" by Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor, writers of the Broadway musical "Bandstand." A relationship with Spiegelworld artists led to the notorious 2021 co-production "Hot Trash." Most recently Majestic was the originating theatre for two plays that have received global publication: "The Parking Lot," published by Broadway Play Publishing Inc., and "Clown Bar 2," now published by Concord Theatricals. Additionally, Majestic's innovations in immersive and interactive performance has led to collaboration on large scale projects for the musician Usher, the producers of Sleep No More, and brands including Jack Daniels and Remy Martin. Their creative efforts received the attention of Meow Wolf, resulting in being one of only two artistic organizations in Las Vegas to receive a DIY Grant from the Santa Fe-based collective. Majestic has received numerous awards and accolades from local, regional, and national publications recognizing their mission to find in Las Vegas the voices that will change American theater.