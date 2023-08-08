Majestic Goes 90s With Rock Musical Parody of Horror Classic SCREAM

Majestic Repertory Theatre kicks off their Eighth Season of original live theatre in the Las Vegas Arts District with Scream'd: An Unauthorized Musical Parody, a satirical stab at Scream, the 1996 meta-horror flick that spawned a franchise spanning nearly three decades. Majestic is teaming up with Nightmare Toys to produce this Vegas premiere.

Following the original plot about small town teens threatened by a movie-savvy masked killer and the young heroine who saves the day, Scream'd: An Unauthorized Musical Parody turns the dial back with a playlist featuring No Doubt, Britney Spears, N'Sync, and more performed by a live rock band.

When Majestic produced The Craft: An Unauthorized Musical Parody in early 2022, giving another late 90's teen horror film the same treatment, the show became a long-running hit with several extensions and a successful remount in Kansas City.

“We really tapped into the zeitgeist,” says Artistic Director Troy Heard. “Gen X moms came with their Gen Z daughters. Groups arrived cosplaying characters from the movie. The experience had a real party vibe, with audiences shouting out lines from the movie"

"I knew I wanted our new season to be a really fun one, so Scream was the next obvious target. And it still looms large in popular culture.”

Shows begins Thursday, Sept. 1 and run every weekend until November 4, with special performances leading through the Halloween holiday. Individual tickets and Season Passes are available now.

Ticket buyers have a VIP option featuring cabaret tables that put you in the middle of the action. Scream cosplay is encouraged - bad 90's hairstyles optional.

Majestic Repertory Theatre was established in 2016 as a downtown performance space where local theatre artists could continue developing their craft in a professional setting. Because of its growing reputation for taking artistic risks, Majestic started getting offers from nationally known writers to develop and produce original works. Notable projects include the world premieres of "Bigfoot the Musical" by Amber Ruffin, head writer for Late Night with Seth Meyers and Broadway's “Some Like It Hot,” and "The Sandman" by Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor, writers of the Broadway musical "Bandstand." A relationship with Spiegelworld artists led to the notorious 2021 co- production "Hot Trash.” Most recently Majestic was the originating theatre for two plays that have received global publication: "The Parking Lot," published by Broadway Play Publishing Inc., and "Clown Bar 2," now published by Concord Theatricals. Additionally, Majestic's innovations in immersive and interactive performance has led to collaboration on large scale projects for the musician Usher, the producers of Sleep No More, and brands including Jack Daniels and Remy Martin. Their creative efforts received the attention of Meow Wolf, resulting in being one of only two artistic organizations in Las Vegas to receive a DIY Grant from the Santa Fe-based collective. Majestic has received numerous awards and accolades from local, regional, and national publications recognizing their mission to find in Las Vegas the voices that will change American theater.