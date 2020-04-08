MGM Resorts' Entertainment Partners Unite To Support Company's Employees

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) today recognized the support of many of its resident entertainment partners who generously donated to the company's Employee Emergency Grant Fund in support of those impacted economically by the virus (COVID-19) pandemic.

David Copperfield, Jay Leno, Bill Maher, Kathleen Madigan, David Spade, Boyz II Men, Brad Garrett, Carrot Top, Terry Fator, Ray Romano, Jabbawockeez, Shin Lim, Thunder from Down Under, Hans Klok, Australian Bee Gees, Fantasy and Bill Blumenreich Presents each showed their support for the MGM Resorts family this week with a donation to the fund.

"During these difficult and uncertain days, weeks and months, we are working tirelessly to support the tens of thousands of employees who were furloughed or laid off due to the closures of our properties across the country," said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts' Acting CEO and President. "We are incredibly humbled by the support of our entertainment partners, who have come together to assist the people who, during normal times, are committed to creating incredible experiences for our guests from around the world."

Hornbuckle added, "With donations from this extraordinary line-up of entertainers, commitments from MGM Resorts and its leadership team, our own employees, and a number of other generous contributions, we have already raised approximately $11 million to assist our employees during this time of unprecedented challenges and hardship."

Jyoti Chopra, Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity & Sustainability Officer for MGM Resorts International, said, "Our focus during this crisis is people, first and foremost, followed by compassion and care. We are proud to join our entertainment community to lend humanitarian assistance to those in need. We are incredibly grateful for the generous donations by our entertainers, a vital part of our ecosystem at MGM Resorts, which will be used to provide emergency relief."

MGM Resorts Emergency Relief Fund & Commitment to Social Impact

The MGM Resorts Foundation's Emergency Relief Fund provides employees and their immediate families with short-term relief in making payments or to meet obligations during unexpected hardships and emergencies. The fund is designed to assist those impacted by the virus, including: full-time employees, on-call employees and those facing layoff, separation or furlough.

In November, MGM Resorts launched its bold vision for social impact and sustainability, Focused on What Matters, a companywide program focused on a goal-centered approach to making positive impacts in its communities. Company goals by 2025 include 5 million meals to be donated through its Feeding Forward program and surpassing 1 million volunteer hours within the community. As the company closed its properties across the country last month, it donated the equivalent of 454,000 meals through local food banks to alleviate food insecurity in the United States.

To learn more about The MGM Resorts Foundation, visit www.mgmresortsfoundation.org.





