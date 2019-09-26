MAGIC MIKE LIVE! Sets Sights on the Vegas Strip

Magic Mike Live Las Vegas, which recently celebrated its 1,000th performance, will complete its celebrated introductory run at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Nov. 24, 2019, and re-open at SAHARA Las Vegas in Spring of 2020.

"We are grateful to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for the support and encouragement that lifted Magic Mike Live Las Vegas into the sensation it's become," said Executive Producer Vincent Marini. "We think what Boz and his team are doing at the Hard Rock is going to be transformative for the property and we wish them great success. As they are temporarily closing for their renovations, we have found a new home at SAHARA Las Vegas. The vision that Alex Meruelo has for SAHARA Las Vegas has electrified everyone at Magic Mike Live and we're looking forward to adding to the incredible energy being created at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip."

Marini said the opening date, ticket on-sale and additional information will be announced in the months ahead so fans have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the show's opening at SAHARA Las Vegas in 2020. Marini encourages fans to purchase tickets soon for the original show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino as they anticipate the final performances to sell quickly.

SAHARA Las Vegas is currently undergoing a $150 million renovation and Paul Hobson, Senior Vice President & General Manager, saysMagic Mike Live Las Vegas is an ideal fit for the property's transformation.

"We couldn't have found an edgier, more high-profile show than Magic Mike Live Las Vegas to be the entertainment centerpiece for SAHARA Las Vegas," said Hobson. Jeff Henry, President of Meruelo Entertainment added, "The opportunity to create a memorable experience for our guests is the cornerstone for SAHARA Las Vegas' entertainment platform. Magic Mike Live Las Vegas will flourish at SAHARA as we continue to evolve the resort."

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino President and CEO Richard Bosworth said, "Magic Mike Live has been an incredible partner and asset to Hard Rock and we are proud of launching the brand here with them. We are excited about our property-wide renovation and support their need to find a new home during the remodel. We wish with them all the best with their next chapter."

The flagship Las Vegas production of Magic Mike Live has created an international sensation with Magic Mike Live London breaking box office records and performing to sold-out audiences since opening less than a year ago and a just-announced production opening in Berlin this winter. Additional productions of Magic Mike Live are being planned around the globe.

"Well...we've always dreamed of stripping on the strip...and now the day has finally come! But seriously, when we created Magic Mike Live Las Vegas just two years ago, we never imagined it would become what it is today," said the show's Creator and Director, Channing Tatum. "We have an incredible sold-out production in London, a brand-new show and venue opening in Berlin this winter, another big announcement coming soon, and now this insane opportunity to build the show and space of our dreams at SAHARA Las Vegas. Huge thanks to the Hard Rock for believing in us and giving us our start, and we absolutely can't wait to dive in with Alex and SAHARA Las Vegas to take Magic Mike Live to the next level!"

Tickets for the remaining performances at the Hard Rock Casino & Hotel can be purchased at MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com





