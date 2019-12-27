M Resort Spa Casino Announces January 2020 Events & Promotions

M Resort Spa Casino has announced its January 2020 listings & promotions. See full details below.



M Resort Spa Casino, www.themresort.com, is a Forbes Four-Star resort located on more than 90 acres on the southeast corner of St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard. Situated higher in elevation than other resort-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, M Resort provides optimal views of the world-famous Las Vegas skyline from its guest rooms, suites, conference center and restaurants. The resort offers 390 guest rooms and suites, over 92,000 square feet of gaming, eleven restaurants and bars, the Forbes Four-Star Spa Mio, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a 100,000 square foot pool and events piazza. M Resort is operated by Penn National Gaming, Inc.

CASINO PROMOTIONS

Super Progressive Cash Jackpot

The last Sunday of every month in 2020

Receive one entry into the drawing for every 50 tier points earned from the 1st through the last Sunday of every month with a maximum of 100 entries per day. There will be five drawings with a total of five winners in each drawing. Drawings will be held at 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 p.m. One lucky winner from each drawing will get a chance to win a $10,000 Progressive Cash Jackpot, which will increase by $10,000 each month if not won. Must be 21 or older to play. Restrictions apply. Visit mychoice Center for complete details.'

$80,000 Prize Is Right

Every Friday and Saturday in January from 5 - 9 p.m.

Receive one scratch card for every 300 tier points earned beginning Sunday at 4 a.m. through Saturday at 8:45 p.m. with a maximum of five scratch cards earned each week. Use scratch cards to reveal up to $500 in free slot play, drawing entries, a free gift, or a free spin at our Cash Prize Wheel. Print voucher at any casino kiosk, redeem voucher for scratch card at the promotions area in front of the mychoice Center every Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older to play. Restrictions apply. Visit mychoice Center for complete details.

$10,000 Martin Luther King Day Drawings

Monday, January 20, 2020 at 6 and 8 p.m.

Celebrate MLK Day with drawings held at 6 and 8 p.m. Each MLK drawing will award ten winners and is open to all mychoice members. Win your share of free slot play ranging from $250 to $1,000. Receive one entry for each 50 tier points earned. Must be 21 or older to play. Restrictions apply. Visit mychoice Center for complete details.

$10,000 Lunar New Year Money Tree



Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 5 - 9 p.m.

For every 300 tier points earned beginning Friday, January 24 at 4 a.m. through Saturday, January 25 at 8:45 p.m., guests will receive one Money Tree voucher with a maximum of three vouchers. Guests can print their voucher at any casino kiosk Saturday, January 25 from 3 p.m. until 8:45 p.m. for redemption at the Money Tree promotions table from 5 to 9 p.m. One lucky envelope includes a $1,000 in free slot play! Restrictions apply. Must be 21 or older to play. Restrictions apply. Visit mychoice Center for complete details. Management reserves all rights.

Lunar New Year Celebration



Saturday, January 25 at 7 p.m.

Join M Resort Spa Casino as we celebrate Chinese New Year also known as Lunar New Year with a traditional dragon and lion dance in the M Resort hotel lobby at 7 p.m.

Table Games - Grab for Cash



Saturdays from 6 - 10 p.m.

Earn 50 tier points from 4 a.m. Sunday through 10 p.m. Saturday and receive one voucher for playing your favorite table game. A maximum of three vouchers may be earned. Once earned, guests can print their voucher at any casino kiosk between 4 and 10 p.m. on Saturdays to choose a guaranteed prize at the Grab for Cash Table. One lucky envelope includes a $10,000 cash prize! Restrictions apply. Must be 21 or older to play. Restrictions apply. Visit mychoice Center for complete details or https://www.themresort.com/casino/casino-promotions

January Gift Days

On select days throughout the month, guests who play and earn 100 same-day tier points will receive a complimentary gift, available from 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. at the mychoice Center. Gifts are available while supplies last.

January gifts include:

Ten Mile Red Blend - January 1

M Resort Calendar - January 4

Mystery Alcohol Day - January 8

Mystery Gift Day - January 15

32" LED Lantern - January 22

12 Cup Covered Muffin Pan with Handle - January 29 Restrictions apply. Visit mychoice Center or https://www.themresort.com/casino/casino-promotions/join-us-for-gift-days for complete details.

ENTERTAINMENT

Liverpool Legends, The Complete Beatles Experience

Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Members of Liverpool Legends have toured the world, playing in historic venues such as The Cavern Club in Liverpool and recorded at the famed Abbey Road Studios in London. They have performed with Denny Laine (co-founder of Wings with Paul McCartney), Pete Best (the original Beatles drummer) and the Boston Pops. Liverpool Legends have appeared on The Travel Channel's "Beatlemania Britain" and headlined "International Beatles Week" in Liverpool where 100,000 Beatles fans jammed Victoria Street to hear them in concert. Doors open at 7 p.m. on Jan. 11 and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $15, plus L.E.T. and facilities fees and can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.com.

The Shirelles, Dedicated To The One I Love



Saturday, February 15 at 8 p.m.

Since their 1958 debut at New York's legendary Apollo Theater, The Shirelles have graced nearly every important stage in the world. Celebrating their "Dedicated To The One I Love" tour, the legendary girl group will perform their timeless, classic hits "Soldier Boy," "Dedicated to the One I Love," "Mama Said," "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?," and more. Doors open at 7 p.m. on Jan. 11 and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $15, plus L.E.T. and facilities fees and can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.com.

BARS & LOUNGES

16 - Rooftop Bar

Friday - Tuesday from 6 p.m. - Midnight

Perched on the roof of M Resort, this intimate venue offers stunning, floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor patio, providing unmatched views of the Las Vegas skyline paired with a diverse menu of handcrafted cocktails and innovative shared plates. Guests can explore the robust menu of signature, classic and mid-century modern cocktails made from scratch with fresh juices and herbal-infused elements. Those who want to try a bit of everything can sample a variety of fine wines and liquors from a rotating selection of 40 options available nightly via M Resort's popular "Wine ATM." For more information, visit themresort.com/dining/bars-and-lounges/16.

32° Draft Bar

Sunday - Thursday from 8 p.m. - 2 a.m.; Friday - Saturday from 8 p.m. - 4 a.m.

Adjacent to the race and sports book, 32° Draft Bar provides the best seat in the house with 96 of the coldest beers on tap ranging from classic lagers to unique ales and stouts to suit the ultimate beer connoisseur. For more information, visit themresort.com/dining/bars-and-lounges/32-degrees-draft-bar.

Hostile Grape

Wednesday - Thursday from 5 - 10 p.m.; Friday - Saturday from 5 p.m. - midnight

A recipient of Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence in 2016, Hostile Grape is the perfect destination to enjoy live music while sipping a glass of wine with friends in a comfortable, fun and hip atmosphere. Experienced wine enthusiasts can revel in the selection of boutique wines and hand-crafted cocktails and choose from more than 160 wines by the glass and over 400 wines by the bottle including a collection of fine American, Italian and French wines as well as selections from Spain, Germany and more. All the makings of a fruitful experience are at hand, with a unique wine dispensing system in which pre-paid cards are available to enjoy pours of one, three or five ounces. All guests must be 21 or older and present a valid ID at check-in. For more information, visit themresort.com/dining/bars-and-lounges/hostile-grape.

Every Friday and Saturday in December, wine lovers are invited to indulge in live music and libations. Live Music Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 - 11:30 p.m. includes:

Friday, January 3 - Sarah Thiele

Saturday, January 4 - Rick & Zoe, Acoustic Duo

Friday, January 10 - Glo & Doug, Piano Duo

Saturday, January 11 - Tim Catching

Friday, January 17 - Bonnie Mason

Saturday, January 18 - Cory Brown

Friday, January 24 - Glo & Doug, Piano Duo

Saturday, January 25 - Cory Brown

Friday, January 31 - from 7 - 11:30 p.m. former contestant of NBC's "The Voice" Ddendyl Hoyt takes over Hostile Grape with her musical mix of country, blues, and rock and roll

M Bar

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Whether toasting to a weekend's adventure or sharing a nightcap, M Bar offers a selection of original libations in the center of all the action on the casino floor. From the stylishly chic lounge, guests can order an array of handcrafted cocktails, wine or beer while being surrounded by visual entertainment, high energy music, videos and entertainment. All guests must be 21 or older and present a valid ID at check-in. For more information, visit themresort.com/dining/bars-and-lounges/m-bar.

Entertainment every Friday from 8 p.m. - midnight includes:

Friday, January 3 - Cole Sherratt, Acoustic Duo

Friday, January 10 - Peter Love, Acoustic Duo

Friday, January 17 - T and Trey

Friday, January 24 - Peter Love, Acoustic Duo

Friday, January 31 - Jeremy Cornwell, Acoustic Duo

Entertainment every Saturday from 8 p.m. - midnight includes:

Saturday, January 4 - DJ Einstein

Saturday, January 11 - More & Gendel

Saturday, January 18 - Christina Amato, Acoustic Duo

Saturday, January 25 - More & Gendel

Ravello Lounge

Friday - Saturday from 7 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Overlooking the casino floor and the uniquely designed Ravello stage, Ravello Lounge is a lively, music-driven bar that offers a unique selection of cocktails alongside live musical performances by top tier talent and DJs. All guests must be 21 or older and present a valid ID at check-in. For more information, visit themresort.com/entertainment/ravello-lounge.

UFC 246 Viewing Party



Saturday, January 18, 2020

On Saturday, January 18, UFC fans are invited to stop by Ravello Lounge to watch UFC 246 live on pay per view as main event fighters Connor McGregor returns to fight Donald Cerrone. Ultimate Fighting Championship fans can watch every front kick, leg lock and knockout on Ravello Lounge's flat-screen TVs while sipping craft beer and a unique selection of cocktails. Doors open at 5 p.m. and tickets are on sale now for $20 or $25 at the door, excluding tax and fees. All guests must be 21 or older and present a valid ID. For more information, visit https://www.themresort.com/entertainment/ufc-viewing-parties

Every Friday and Saturday night, guests can enjoy live music from a variety of local acts, including:

Spazmatics

Friday, January 3, Friday, January 17 & Friday, January 31

Nerds that rock from Sin City! Performing the best 80s new wave, pop and rock, these nerds are sure to get any crowd rocking.

7, 8 & 9D's

Friday, January 10

Featuring three decades of talent in one band: The Super Freaks, Dorkestra, and Vanilla Vice. Providing all the swagger of the 70s and the dorkiest of 80s all on one stage.

EVO

Saturday, January 4

This seasoned band of musicians and vocalists performs an eclectic range of your favorite Top 40 hits!

San Fernando

Friday, January 24

Established in Las Vegas in 2001, The San Fernando Band has gained a great reputation in live Music & Entertainment. This group is artistically gifted with each member being multi-talented musicians & entertainers. They entertain the audience in outstanding performances with comic antics, spontaneity, & especially with extraordinary vocals & harmony.

Latin Breeze

Saturday, January 11 & Saturday, January 25

A multi-national band with members from three continents and five countries, Latin Breeze plays Salsa, Cumbia, Merengue, Boleros, and American Latin music from Cuba, Puerto Rico, Central and South America, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and the United States.

Entertainment every Friday from 7 p.m. - 1 a.m. includes:

Friday, January 3 - Spazmatics

Friday, January 10 - 7, 8 & 9 D's

Friday, January 17 - Spazmatics

Friday, January 24 - San Fernando

Friday, January 31 - Spazmatics



Entertainment every Saturday from 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. (Doors at 7 p.m.) includes:

Saturday, January 4 - EVO

Saturday, January 11 - Latin Breeze

Saturday, January 18 - UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone

Saturday, January 25 - Latin Breeze

RESTAURANTS

Anthony's Prime Steak & Seafood

Nightly, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

A recipient of Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence in 2019, Anthony's Prime Steak & Seafood offers an innovative, yet traditional steakhouse menu served in a casual, vibrant setting. A 2015 Best of Las Vegas award-winning steakhouse, guests can savor prime steaks and fresh seafood, charcoal-grilled to perfection with great views alongside outstanding hospitality that will exceed all expectations. For more information, visit themresort.com/dining/anthonys-prime-steak-and-seafood.

Burgers & Brews

Breakfast served daily from 7 to 11 a.m.; Lunch is available Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Dinner served nightly from 4 to 10 p.m.

Burgers & Brews presents the finest varieties of burgers featuring delicious toppings with a twist - like Gruyere cheese, stout bacon-onion jam, fried egg, and Worcestershire aioli sauce. With delicious homemade brioche buns, homemade fries and the ultimate milkshakes, B&B guarantees a memorable burger bar experience. For more information, visit themresort.com/dining/burgers-and-brews.

Jayde Fuzion

Wednesday - Sunday from 5 - 10 p.m.

OpenTable's Diners' Choice for one of the best overall restaurants in Las Vegas, Jayde Fuzion will satisfy guests' cravings with an all-you-can-eat menu featuring sushi and Asian specialties. Enjoy our new soup offerings such as Pho Soup, Wonton Soup, Tonkotsu Ramen, Boat Noodle Soup or Oxtail. Offering an intimate dining experience with a sushi bar and a private dining room, guests can also enjoy restaurant seating featuring great views of the resort's pool as well as an outdoor terrace for al fresco dining. For more information, visit themresort.com/dining/jayde-fuzion.

Marinelli's Pasta Bar

Daily from 5 - 10 p.m.

Follow the aroma of delicious Italian dishes made to order from Marinelli's Pasta Bar exhibition-style kitchen. Featuring small-plate Italian cuisine made from scratch, the 35-seat pasta bar offers guests a casual, fresh and fast dining option with menu items such as antipasti, chicken, seafood entrees, desserts and pasta dishes served 'al dente' and carefully tossed. For more information, visit themresort.com/dining/marinellis.

Studio B Buffet

Daily from 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Named "10 Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Nevada" by USA Today, Studio B Buffet is revolutionizing Las Vegas' buffet scene by offering diners a 600-seat restaurant with innovative appetizers, entrees and patisserie desserts served Monday through Thursday, as well as a prime rib brunch, prime rib dinner to-go that serves up to ten people, seafood dinner on Fridays, a delectable seafood buffet on Saturdays and Sundays, and an all-new champagne breakfast buffet on Sundays from 9 - 11 a.m. Guests can also enjoy unlimited beer and wine at no additional cost. For more information, visit themresort.com/dining/studio-b-buffet.

Vig Deli

Daily from 10 a.m. - 7 a.m.

Adjacent to the race and sports book, Vig Deli is an ideal spot to enjoy a delicious bite and catch all the big games. Featuring an extensive menu, Vig is the one-stop shop for hand-tossed pizza, sandwiches, salads, chicken wings and specialized offerings, all cooked and prepared with guests' specifications in mind. Enjoy our new Pho Soup, Wonton Soup, Tonkotsu Ramen or Oxtail Soup along with many other items. For more information, visit themresort.com/dining/vig-deli.

Baby Cakes Artisan Bakery

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Baby Cakes Artisan Bakery is a European-inspired patisserie offering an impressive assortment of confections including pastries, cakes, cookies, cannoli's, a variety of coffees and homemade gelato as well as artisan breads, customized cakes and classic tiered wedding cakes. For more information, visit themresort.com/dining/baby-cakes.

January Special Menu Items

Available through the month of January, guests can celebrate the new year with Baby Cakes' Strawberry-Lemon Ice Cream Cupcake, January's cupcake of the month; a lemon cupcake filled with strawberry jam and topped with vanilla-strawberry whipped cream frosting. Those looking to indulge with a warm beverage can order the S'mores Latte, the January drink of the month, a dark chocolate mocha made with toasted marshmallow and gingerbread syrup, espresso, milk, and whipped cream.

ADDITIONAL EXPERIENCES

Topgolf Swing Suite

Open 3 - 10 p.m. Monday - Friday; Saturday & Sunday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Located across from Baby Cakes Artisan Bakery, this interactive, virtual gaming experience is perfect for date nights, celebrating with friends and family or for guests who just want to work on their swing. Topgolf Swing Suite allows guests to play in a spacious, temperature-controlled room with comfortable lounge seating. Golfers and non-golfers alike can enjoy mouth-watering burgers, pizza, craft beer, specialty cocktails and gourmet milkshakes and take part in friendly competition while enjoying various golf and multi-sport games including the TopContender, modeled after Topgolf's signature game. Players must be 18 years or older unless accompanied by an adult. All equipment will be provided; personal game equipment is prohibited. Topgolf Swing Suite reservations can be made by visiting mresort.lv/TG. Walk ups are welcome.

Spa Mio

Open daily from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Guests can indulge in relaxation and experience revitalization at the Forbes Four-Star Award-winning Spa Mio. The 23,000-square-foot, full service spa and salon offers a variety of treatments including massage therapy, facials and body treatments, as well as a full-service salon featuring hair care, nail, makeup and barber services. For more information and to make reservations, visit themresort.com/amenities/spa.

Celebrate the New Year with Spa Mio's January 2020 Specials



Make Relaxation Your Resolution

January 1 - 3

Book one 50-minute service and get a second 50-minute service for just $20.20.

*Equal or lesser value service priced at $20.20; both services must be redeemed the same day.

Relax, Unwind, Indulge

January 1 - 31

Book the My Mio Time Package for $185 and includes a 50-minute relaxation massage and a 50-minute essential facial.



*Management reserves all rights. Cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions. For more information about current specials at Spa Mio, visit themresort.com/amenities/spa.

Ongoing Resort-Wide Specials and Promotions

Remy XO Drink Special

Kick off your winter nights with Remy XO for $10 per ounce through March 1. Available at 16--Rooftop Bar, Hostile Grape, Jayde Fuzion, Marinelli's Pasta Bar and Anthony's Prime Steak & Seafood.

Football Season Beer Specials

Celebrate all season long with special $3 12oz drafts at 32° Draft Bar and $3 bottles at M Bar & Vue Bar of Miller Lite, Coors Light, Blue Moon or Peroni. Also guests can enter to win football merchandise available only at 32° Draft Bar. Play your favorite games and purchase drinks to earn raffle tickets for your chance to win official football merchandise with our 7th Annual Touchdown Football Drawing. Raffles take place during select night games. Guests can enter to win two tickets to the Big Game plus a $2,500 Visa gift card or $7,000 Free Play or promo chips only at 32° Draft Bar, M Bar & Vue Bar.

Happy Hour

M Resort invites guests to sip, savor and socialize with happy hour specials at select restaurants throughout the resort:

Anthony's Prime Steak & Seafood - BOGO appetizers nightly from 5 - 7 p.m. (available in the bar only)

Burgers & Brews - BOGO appetizers, featured brews and specialty cocktails nightly from 4 - 6 p.m.

Hostile Grape - BOGO appetizers every Wednesday through Saturday from 7 - 8 p.m.





